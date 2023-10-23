5 music biopics to watch before Maestro

Maestro is one of the most anticipated music biopics of the year, coming from the mind of Bradley Cooper, who delivered another musical hit with A Star Is Born in 2018. This time, the acclaimed actor and director is returning with the biopic of Leonard Bernstein, one of the foremost American composers and conductors.

The early images and trailer have already sparked a lot of interest for the film coming out on November 22, 2023. It could also be one of the better music biopics in recent years. Maestro has also managed to get good reviews in the film festival circle, making its release all the more exciting.

Ahead of the acclaimed Maestro, here are five other music biopics that are a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

Five interesting music biopics to watch ahead of Maestro

1) Funny Girl (1968)

Considered one of the greatest music biopics of all time, Funny Girl is based on the life of the pre-war singer and comedy star Fanny Brice, one of the lesser-known names in the music industry, despite being immensely influential. Funny Girl also marked the Oscar-winning screen debut of Barbra Streisand.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Follows the life of the 1930s comedienne Fannie Brice, from her early days in the Jewish slums of New York, to the height of her career with the Ziegfeld Follies."

It was directed by William Wyler and additionally starred Omar Sharif, Walter Pidgeon, and Kay Medford.

2) Ray (2004)

One of the bigger achievements in the music biopic genre, Ray, based on the life of Ray Charles, has almost set the pattern for all the mainstream music biopics that came after it. Headed by the powerful Jamie Foxx, the Taylor Hackford film is considered an all-time classic in the genre.

The synopsis for Ray reads:

"Seven-year-old Ray goes blind after his brother's tragic death. His mother inspires him to rise above his impairment and make a place for himself, while a piano gives a new direction to his life."

The cast also includes Regina King, Kerry Washington, C. J. Sanders, and Sharon Warren.

3) What's Love Got to Do with it? (1994)

Angela Bassett-led What's Love Got to Do With It? is one of the most electrifying music biopics out there, which is sure to appeal to all fans of the genre. The 1994 film by Brian Gibson is an honest portrait of love, hatred, music, and abuse, all told through a beautiful script and a grounded premise.

The film follows the life of Tina Turner, a member of Ike & Tina Turner and one of the best solo performers of all time.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Anna Mae Bullock is raised in an unhappy surrounding. After moving to St Louis, Anna attempts to be a professional singer and achieves success, leading to a strained relationship with her husband."

4) Rocketman (2019)

The eerily psychedelic but conventionally structured Elton John biopic stands out among the newer music biopics. Based on one of the foremost frontmen, the Dexter Fletcher film benefits from a convincing lead in Taron Egerton and some exceptional visuals.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After completing his studies, Reginald begins to perform rock music at local pubs. Later, he meets John Reid, a music manager, who helps him rise to fame, but also creates chaos in his life."

It also stars Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

5) Born to be Blue (2015)

The massively underrated biopic of Chet Baker rounds off our list of music biopics to catch before Maestro. Helmed by Robert Budreau, the intimate portrait of both the personal and professional life of jazz legend Chet Baker is a beautiful ride into the mind of the musician.

It is aided by one of the strongest performances from Ethan Hawke. The synopsis for the film reads:

"The filmmaker sheds light on the achievements, addiction and struggles to make a comeback of legendary jazz musician Chet Baker."

The film additionally stars Carmen Ejogo, Callum Keith Rennie, and Stephen McHattie.

