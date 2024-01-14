Who did Alec Musser play on All My Children? Character explored as actor dies at 50 

All My Children star and fitness model Alec Musser died on Friday, January 12, 2024, in California at the age of 50. His fiancée Paige Press confirmed the news with a heartfelt Instagram post but didn’t reveal the cause of death.

She wrote:

"RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken."

Some stories shared by Paige Press in memory of Alec Musser (Image via Instagram/@theepaigepress)

Born in New York City in 1973, Musser attended the Westminster School where he impressed his teachers with his competitive spirit and discipline. He later joined the University of San Diego. He then worked as a ski patrol and a lifeguard, which helped him bag modeling assignments.

He eventually rose to fame in 2005 when he won I Want to Be a Soap Star season 2 to land the role of Del Henry on All My Children. He also appeared on Rita Rocks and Desperate Housewives. His film credits include Beyond The Altar and Adam Sandler's Grown Ups.

What role did Alec Musser play in All My Children?

Alec Musser, who passed away on January 12, is best known for his stint on All My Children. He joined the soap opera in 2005 as Del Henry after winning I Want to Be a Soap Star season 2. Like Windsor Harmon, who played the character in 1994, he also emerged as a fan favorite.

Musser's character Henry tried to woo Amanda Dillon only to be turned down by her. He also suffered a setback when Dixie, his half-sister, died after she accidentally ate a poisoned banana pancake.

In another memorable sequence, Henry worried for the safety of the ladies in his life after the ‘Satin Slayer’ killed women in Pine Valley but the authorities identified the vigilante and put him behind bars.

Henry eventually shifted to Willmind and worked as a bartender to make ends meet. He also continued to pursue Amanda despite his past failures. Henry last appeared on All My Children in 2007, four years before it went off the air in 2011.

What is All My Children about?

All My Children was a popular soap opera that aired on ABC from 1970 to 2011. It centered on the challenges faced by the residents of Pine Valley, a fictional suburb modeled on Rosemont.

According to ABC, its official synopsis reads:

"After she became pregnant, Erica gave her baby up for adoption. Kendall comes to Pine Valley after finding out her birth mother is the famous Erica Kane. Kendall longs for Erica's approval but is also angry over her perceived feelings of being 'abandoned' at birth and seeks revenge against her mother."

The show was headlined by Susan Lucci as Erica Kane, a flamboyant and carefree celebrity with a mean streak. It was the brainchild of Anges Nixon, who had previously worked on One Life to Live. The show was produced by Creative Horizons, ABC, and Prospect Park.

How old was Alec Musser when he played in All My Children?

Alec Musser was nearly 32 years old when he appeared on All My Children in 2005. He played the character for two years before exiting the show in 2007.

Interestingly, Winsor Harmon was roughly the same age when he played the character in 1994. All My Children helped Musser find a foothold on television. However, he did not actively pursue a career in the industry because of his modeling assignments.

All seasons of All My Children are available to stream on Hulu and iTunes.