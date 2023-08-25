Who did Nancy Frangione play on All My Children? Soap Opera star dies aged 70

Soap opera star Nancy Frangione recently passed away on August 18, 2023, at the age of 70. Her cause of death has not been disclosed until now. Frangione portrayed various roles in her career, but her appearance as Tara Martin in the soap opera All My Children made her popular.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes after the news of Nancy's death went viral. People recalled her most iconic roles, with most describing her as a talented actress.

Netizens reacted to Nancy's death in her obituary posted through Dignity Memorial.

Heather Reilly wrote that Nancy was flawless when she appeared on Another World. Nancy's friend, Kristin Ruberti Aconfora, described her as a "Cape Cod legend" and said that she would be remembered for her talent.

"My Dad, Jim Ruberti, spoke of her always and admitted her not only for her "acting chops" as he would say, but because she remained humble, knew from whence she came and in his words, was "a very nice lady."

A man named Keith Giordano wrote that he remembered the time when his mother used to watch Another World. He added that he developed so much interest in the series that he brought a VHS player to watch it without interruption.

Nancy Frangione was known for her performances in several TV shows

Nancy Frangione portrayed memorable roles over the years (Image via CBS/Getty Images)

Nancy Frangione pursued a successful career in the world of television. Born on July 10, 1953, Nancy joined Barnstable High School and completed her graduation.

Nancy started her career with the soap opera All My Children in 1977. She was cast as Tara Martin, and until 1979, she portrayed the role. All My Children was one of the longest-running TV shows from 1970 to 2011. Following positive feedback, the series was nominated a few times at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Nancy was later cast as the antagonist, Cecile DePoulignac, in the NBC soap opera Another World. The character was initially portrayed by Susan Keith between June 1979 and June 1981.

Nancy was cast as Cecile in 1981 and continued playing the role until 1996. During the 1970s and 1980s, Another World rose to become one of the most well-known soap operas. The series ran for 35 seasons, from 1964 to 1999. There were also some crossovers and spin-offs released.

Nancy Frangione was temporarily cast as Tina Lord in the soap opera One Life to Live, which aired on ABC. The show's storyline received a positive response, including social issues. Between 1968 and 2012, more than 10,000 episodes aired, and a revival series was later released on Hulu.

Sharing Richard and In the Line of Duty: A Cop Killing are a few films that are included in her filmography. She was also cast for a few cameo appearances in different TV shows.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Mariel Wilson, who was born after her marriage to Christopher Rich. Nancy and Christopher tied the knot in 1982 and separated in 1996.