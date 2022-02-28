Who is Alex Hook ? Ukrainian soldier confirms he's alive in viral TikTok after death rumors run wild

Ukrainian soldier Alex Hook, presumed dead, has recently confirmed that he is alive. He shared TikTok videos from Warfield to show his daughter that he was safe after a few reports said that he had been killed.
Hook confirmed on February 28 that he was alive after people had their doubts since he was missing from social media for a long time. He said,
“I am alive, and will continue to fight for Ukraine.”
His TikTok account was recognized last week while the world watched in horror after Vladimir Putin commenced the military operation in Ukraine. Alex shared a video five days ago, which was considered to be his final clip by others.
He and four other soldiers were holding their guns like air guitars and dancing to Nirvana’s song Smells Like Teen Spirit. The video was loved by the public and he was commended by several people for showing a light side to the catastrophic situation.
However, a few unverified reports claimed that he died on February 23, 2022, after an attack in the eastern Donbas region, where the Defence Ministry recorded 96 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists.
Everything known about Alex Hook
Alex Hook has been a popular name on TikTok ever since creating content on the platform from December 2020. He did that to encourage his daughter and family whenever he is away from home.
A few videos featured him undergoing military training and other Ukrainian soldiers also joined him at times. He has around 2.7 million followers on TikTok.
Hook posted a TikTok video in 2021 where he sang along to Blackpink’s song How You Like That with his young daughter. In another video, the little girl was dancing on her own to Yagoda Malinka by Russian artist Habib.
The videos received a positive response from the public and were flooded with comments after reports said that Alex was killed.
A few recent news reports stated that he died while fighting in the Donbas area of Ukraine. He has now confirmed that he is alive and his fans are happy to hear the same. Here are a few reactions from Twitter before and after Hook confirmed that he was not killed:
In a recent attack in the eastern Donbas region, six soldiers were wounded and saw rockets, heavy artillery, antitank missiles, and mortars being used.