Who is Alex Hook ? Ukrainian soldier confirms he's alive in viral TikTok after death rumors run wild

Ukrainian soldier Alex Hook, presumed dead, has recently confirmed that he is alive. He shared TikTok videos from Warfield to show his daughter that he was safe after a few reports said that he had been killed.

Hook confirmed on February 28 that he was alive after people had their doubts since he was missing from social media for a long time. He said,

“I am alive, and will continue to fight for Ukraine.”

His TikTok account was recognized last week while the world watched in horror after Vladimir Putin commenced the military operation in Ukraine. Alex shared a video five days ago, which was considered to be his final clip by others.

He and four other soldiers were holding their guns like air guitars and dancing to Nirvana’s song Smells Like Teen Spirit. The video was loved by the public and he was commended by several people for showing a light side to the catastrophic situation.

However, a few unverified reports claimed that he died on February 23, 2022, after an attack in the eastern Donbas region, where the Defence Ministry recorded 96 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists.

Everything known about Alex Hook

Alex Hook has been a popular name on TikTok ever since creating content on the platform from December 2020. He did that to encourage his daughter and family whenever he is away from home.

A few videos featured him undergoing military training and other Ukrainian soldiers also joined him at times. He has around 2.7 million followers on TikTok.

Alex Hook gained recognition for his TikTok videos (Image via alexhook2303/Instagram)

Hook posted a TikTok video in 2021 where he sang along to Blackpink’s song How You Like That with his young daughter. In another video, the little girl was dancing on her own to Yagoda Malinka by Russian artist Habib.

The videos received a positive response from the public and were flooded with comments after reports said that Alex was killed.

A few recent news reports stated that he died while fighting in the Donbas area of Ukraine. He has now confirmed that he is alive and his fans are happy to hear the same. Here are a few reactions from Twitter before and after Hook confirmed that he was not killed:

Cole_Rossiter @ColeRossiter1

#IStandWithUkraine #Ukraine #Legend Very happy to hear that Alex Hook is ALIVE(via his TikTok a few hours ago.) Hook has gone viral for the TikTok’s he makes for his daughter while he is off fighting the Russians. He was reported dead earlier today, but those reports are not true Very happy to hear that Alex Hook is ALIVE(via his TikTok a few hours ago.) Hook has gone viral for the TikTok’s he makes for his daughter while he is off fighting the Russians. He was reported dead earlier today, but those reports are not true#IStandWithUkraine #Ukraine #Legend https://t.co/oi1JWvYpVp

Elizabeth_ @Elizabe40956614 Is Alex Hook really dead? I'm seeing so much different information. It can't be.. This is so sad. Is Alex Hook really dead? I'm seeing so much different information. It can't be.. This is so sad.

Liz⁷ @hyyhliz Has it been confirmed that Alex hook (Ukraine soldier) passed away? I keep seeing news reports but none of them come from a reputable or known site and he hasn't updated his tiktok in 5 days Has it been confirmed that Alex hook (Ukraine soldier) passed away? I keep seeing news reports but none of them come from a reputable or known site and he hasn't updated his tiktok in 5 days 😢

sonder soul🏵 @liithadonnnn I hope Alex hook is doing alright I hope Alex hook is doing alright

pou @yejigmer alex hook alex hook 💔

ur soulmate @darksisb @Anna26989810 @Jos_Vicario @RichardKneller alex hook is dead google “ alex hook tiktok “ the others 3 idk but he posted a vídeo on twitter with his daughter @Anna26989810 @Jos_Vicario @RichardKneller alex hook is dead google “ alex hook tiktok “ the others 3 idk but he posted a vídeo on twitter with his daughter

Jinwoo @jinoo_wooyo @intendairy Search up Alex hook Ukraine soldier on google it says he died and his kid @intendairy Search up Alex hook Ukraine soldier on google it says he died and his kid

Gato @_GatVader_

@Fish_andChipper There are several twits and some news that alex hook is dead. @Fish_andChipper There are several twits and some news that alex hook is dead. 😭

In a recent attack in the eastern Donbas region, six soldiers were wounded and saw rockets, heavy artillery, antitank missiles, and mortars being used.

Edited by Titlee Sen