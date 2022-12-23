Who is Alix Earle? TikTok star confirms breakup with baseball player Tyler Wade

Alix Earle, a 22-year-old TikTok influencer from New Jersey, confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Tyler Wade, a professional baseball player. Alix and Tyler started dating about three months ago, in September, and the sportsman has appeared in a number of Earle’s videos.

However, fans noticed his sudden absence from Alix Earle’s social media profile, which initiated speculation about their split.

Earle has about two million followers on TikTok. Her content includes vlogs on her university life at the University of Miami. She’s currently pursuing a Business Administration in Marketing degree. Her most popular videos are about her getting ready which she titles "Get Ready With Me", where she does her makeup and chooses her outfit for the day.

Tyler Wade seen in an Alix Earle video (Image via TikTok/@alixearle)

28-year-old Wade plays for the California-based Oakland Athletics organization as a professional baseball utility player. In 2017, Tyler made his debut in Major League Baseball when he played for the New York Yankees. He also played with the Los Angeles Angels team in 2022.

In addition to appearing on her TikToks, Alix also posted pictures with Tyler on her Instagram feed. Fans realized that those photos and videos were no longer on her feed, and there were no new posts about the couple either.

Earle's followers also noticed that although she often posts photos with her boyfriend on her socials, Tyler hardly ever posted anything about Alix. They only made their relationship official in September.

Alix Earle said Tyler never posted her photos on his socials, even when they clicked nice pictures together

Alix did a TikTok Live where she explained that her and Wade called it quits because they were having fights and she was not happy. On her TikTok Live, Alix explained the reasons behind her split from her boyfriend of barely three months. She said:

“We haven’t been together for a hot minute. I’ve just been hiding it from you guys because I didn’t feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend, we were not even dating like a week or two ago.”

Alix also shared that she was upset because Tyler wouldn’t post any photos of her on his Instagram or other social media profiles. Though they clicked some good pictures together at some wedding, Tyler didn’t post anything.

However, Alix Earle appears to have moved on from the breakup. She recently posted a video where she was on a plane, enjoying a fancy meal with a drink in hand, and added a sound that said:

“Damn, y’all broke up?”

(Image via TikTok/@alixearle)

In response, another background sound was added which said:

“Nah, she broke – I’m up.”

Alix vibed to the sound while taking a sip from her drink. Fans online were loving her attitude.

Alix Earle's confident single girl aura is overwhelming fans as they are predicting that she will be the next ‘It girl’ on TikTok and 2023 will be her year. Her fame has certainly skyrocketed due to her breakup with MLB athlete Tyler Wade.

