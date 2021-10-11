Who is Allison Rochell? TikTok star reveals racist comments she and husband Isaac received on their wedding photo

TikTok star Allison Rochell took to Instagram today revealing several racist comments she received on a picture she posted on Instagram. The social media post consisted of her and Indianapolis Colts defensive end player Isaac Rochell, who she is married to.

The social media star took to Instagram stories to share the hate she had been receiving. She also captioned a TikTok video “reminder that this still exists,” in reference to the racist comments she has had to deal with since her interracial marriage.

Some infuriating comments accused Allison of ending her “bloodline” and "lineage.” Other such comments included strangers telling her that she was disappointing her “ancestors” for not marrying a white man.

Who is Allison Rochell, the influencer receiving racist comments under her Instagram posts?

The 26-year-old has amassed a large following across social media platforms. She currently holds over 31k followers on Instagram. The TikTok star is best known for her comedy, lifestyle content, and pranks she posts on the video sharing platform where she has gathered over 500,000 followers.

Allison Rochell frequently posts lifestyle content on YouTube and also has her own podcast called Babe and the Braids.

The social media influencer has incurred a large fan following since her wedding to the Colts player. Allison married Isaac this year, and since then has been a huge supporter during all his games.

Allison Rochell posted an Instagram story of the racist comments she had received under her post (Image via Instagram/allisonkuch)

Several netizens were surprised by the excessive number of racist comments under Allison Rochell's Instagram post. Reacting to the hate she has received online, some comments included:

“Some of these comments are absolutely disgusting. And the amount of likes they are getting is disturbing. I honestly feel bad for people who have such hate in their hearts. I will be praying for all of you who carry so much hate.”

“This is beautiful. I’m so glad your keeping this photo up despite the all rude comments. Let’s normalize interracial marriage and happiness!”

Another comment stated:

Also Read

“Some of these comments are truly horrific, I’m so sorry you have to deal with that. You’re a beautiful couple, love your tik toks”

An Instagram user also took it upon herself to report the accounts posting racist comments under Allison Rochell’s post.

Edited by Siddharth Satish