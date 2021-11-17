Who is Alyssa Miller? All about Andrew Garfield's girlfriend as couple spotted on rare outing in NYC

Andrew Garfield was recently spotted with his girlfriend Alyssa Miller in New York City on November 16. The pair held hands while going for a walk around the neighbourhood.

Garfield and Miller were also seen walking out of a hotel and heading directly to the premiere of Garfield’s new film, Tick, Tick… Boom! It is unknown how and where Garfield and Miller met each other. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield had always preferred to keep his personal life private.

Everything to know about Alyssa Miller

Also known as Alyssa Elaine Miller, she is a well-known model and has done print and runway work for several companies. The 32-year-old was born in Los Angeles, California, and has several siblings.

Miller became a popular model with the Marilyn NY agency in 2005 and was featured in editions of Vogue from 2006. She also became one of the new faces of Guess clothing in 2010 and did ad work for several brands like Chopard, La Perla, Elie Tahari, Laura Biagiotti, and more.

After signing with Elite Model Management in 2011, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut. Alyssa and publicist Robyn Berkley launched a meditation-wear collection for Robyn’s line, Live the Process, in 2014 with a portion of sales to the David Lynch Foundation.

She made a cameo appearance in the film Entourage and launched Pilgrim, a collection of leather handbags, luggage, and travel accessories, in 2018.

Miller was married to musician Can Avery. They tied the knot in April 2018, and Miller confirmed in November 2018 through Instagram that they had separated.

Andrew Garfield prefers to keep his personal life private

In an interview with Bustle, Andrew Garfield revealed why he keeps his personal life private. He said he is not in the public eye in the best way since he designed it like that for himself. He is fine for the same with his work, or else he fights for what is right for private and personal life.

The Amazing Spider-Man star disclosed why he is not so active on social media. He said that art is where he feels he can be political, and that is where he finds more potency and power.

While speaking on monogamy, Andrew Garfield said that if someone is in a committed monogamous relationship, there is something beautiful about the sacrifice of other possibilities. He added that the person could make that bond sacred, and it increases the joy and specialness of the connection.

