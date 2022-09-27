Who is Andrew Spencer? Bachelor in Paradise (BiP) star described Season 8 “life-changing”

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise is set to return with its eighth season on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. Among the bachelors set to appear on the show is Andrew Spencer from The Bachelorette season 17, who believes that finding love on the show has been a "life-changing" experience.

Bachelor in Paradise is a reality show that follows 20 singles on their quest to find the love of their lives. Set in Mexico, BiP takes a more relaxed approach than the other series in the franchise. The official synopsis of the show reads:

It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favourites from “The Bachelor” franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall."

Andrew Spencer from Bachelor in Paradise is a football coach: Get to know him up, close and personal

Andrew spends the majority of his time between Chicago and Austria. He spends half of the year in Vienna, Austria, where he plays professional football and the other half in the Chicago area, where he works as a football coach and teacher's assistant. He has developed a "work to live" attitude as a result of spending so much time in Europe over the years.

The 27-year-old believes in making grand romantic gestures for his special woman, such as driving for hours to hand-deliver lunch and fresh flowers. The only thing he can't stand in a relationship is poor communication.

He also has a wonderful sense of humor. Impersonating accents from around the world is one of his favorite party tricks. Nonetheless, Andrew enjoys margaritas and would like to compete in margarita-making contests. Andrew is eager to marry after being a bachelor for so long. He wishes to have at least five children.

In an interview with People, he spoke about his experience finding love on Bachelor in Paradise. He said:

" I don't think I expected any of what happened. But also if someone else gets a heartbreak, you're heartbroken too because you want to see that work so badly."

He further admitted:

"It's just, it's just so different from The Bachelor [and] Bachelorette."

The BiP contestant also shared that the season was a complete waterwork for him and the other contestants. He also stated that after spending months together as contestants on the show, they formed a close bond. Seeing other contestants' relationships fail was also heartbreaking for him because he wanted others to fall in love with the right person.

Bachelor in Paradise is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Executive producers include Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner, Peter Geist, and Louis Caric.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm E.T. on ABC.

