Who is Anica? All about 51-year-old whose electrifying performance of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” impressed the AGT judges

The final auditions of America’s Got Talent Season 16 had plenty of surprises in storem with one performance loved and appreciated by all being from Anica. The latest season has brought many talented singers on stage, and she's one of them.

The 51-year-old was seen singing Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” She has dreamed of becoming a singer since her childhood.

Heidi Klum complimented Anica by saying that their hair colors were matching. Towards the end of her performance, the singer received a standing ovation from all four judges.

Who is Anica?

The quinquagenarian recently performed on-stage at America’s Got Talent. She has no Wikipedia page, and very little information is currently known about her, though Anica is Canadian by ethnicity.

There have been many vocalists this time on AGT but rarely has someone tried the Rock class. Anica has been a fan of Rock and Roll, and she dreams of being a famous artist someday.

Her rock persona and clothing have specifically impressed the judges, and she could be a tough competitor for others this season.

Forget selling houses - @anica_aneeka is selling us on that voice! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uw0k9fhiNz — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) July 21, 2021

After a glimpse of her performance in AGT, Anica has built up a massive worldwide fanbase. Considering her age, she was probably born in 1969 or 1970, and it is unknown if the realtor by profession has a husband or life partner.

Anica seems to be a hitched woman, and for now, all that is known is that she is Canadian. According to the AGT’s challenger bio, she is currently a resident of New York City. A social media account in her name has not yet been found.

Edited by Ravi Iyer