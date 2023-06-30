Who does Antonio Banderas play in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Well-known actor Antonio Banderas is all set to make an appearance in the highly anticipated film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, much to the fans' excitement. Despite the actor's clarification that he wouldn't have a big role in the movie, his mere presence has managed to make headlines.

The film will see the return of veteran actor Harrison Ford as he once again steps into the shoes of the much-loved character Indiana and embarks on yet another exciting quest to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the entire trajectory of time and space as we know it.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp and directed by notable director James Mangold. Mangold has previously directed numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including Logan, Ford v Ferrari, The Wolverine, Cop Land, and Girl, Interrupted, among many others.

Antonio Banderas plays Renaldo in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Antonio Banderas in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Image via IMDb)

Antonio Banderas will play the role of Indy's friend Renaldo in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The actor described that his character would not be a major part of the film's storyline and confirmed that it would be more of a "cameo role." The actor revealed that his character would be on the same team as Indiana and would be helping him during one of his quests in the film.

In an interview with Collider, Antonio Banderas praised Harrison Ford and expressed his gratitude for getting to be a part of the much-loved franchise.

"It was beautiful to just be close to him. Some interviewers today, they say to me, 'Oh my God, I was 7 when Shrek 2 came out, and so now I'm 27 and interviewing you and I've been watching your movies since that time.' But the same thing happened to me with Harrison. I remember the first time I saw Indiana Jones, and I flipped out. So just being there, it was beautiful," he said.

"But, just to be there. Just that my name is attached to Indiana Jones, is something that – I don't know. If my daughter has a baby someday, I can tell her 'Hey, Grandpa did a movie with Indiana Jones,'" the actor continued.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny synopsis

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in theatres on June 30, 2023. The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA."

In addition to Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas, the film will also feature numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Alaa Safi, and Oliver Richters, among many others.

On June 30, 2023, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theatres.

