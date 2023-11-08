Who was ASAP Fresh? Real name and more explored as Haitian rapper of 'Dodama' fame dies in tragedy 

Haitian rapper ASAP Fresh has passed away. The tragic news was confirmed by his manager Jeffrey Bleek Joseph and the singer’s mother. According to The Haitian American, the musician was “killed then burned" some time over the last week. The official date of passing remained unkown at the time of writing this article.

For those unversed, Asap Fresh was a celebrated rapper best known for being part of the group G-SHYTT. He went on to become a solo rapper who produced several hit tracks, including Balen Bouji and Dodama. His real name is Marc Daniel Cuvier.

His death was confirmed on Radio Television Caraibes. His mother told the broadcasting station that the singer went missing on Friday, November 3 after a police officer named “Baby” picked him up for a performance at Port-au-Prince’s Sarthe’s Dynasty Club.

Haitian Times reported yesterday that the vehicle that was transporting the rapper's body was found on Monday near the National Company of Industrial Parks (SONAPI). They claimed that the singer’s body was partially burned.

ASAP Fresh’s manager Jeffrey Joseph took to Instagram to share an image of the artist performing. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you,” with a heartbroken emoji. He also shared a video of Curvier dancing with his friends and another picture of the rapper. The latter was captioned (translated):

“My son for life😭💔 please tell me it's not true "he is in the base”

ASAP Fresh was part of the trap scene

The beloved artist was born in Haiti’s Port-au-Prince. He entered the music industry by collaborating with fellow musicians Cator Gshytt and 47 G-Shytt. The trio went on to form their own group, G-SHYTT. The three are best known for their trap music.

After amassing a fan following from a young age of 17, he went on to change his stage name from ASAP Fresh to ASAP Jexus Subzna. Since then, he has released several tracks which have taken the internet by storm. His song, Defans Elefan, was quick to go viral on TikTok.

According to Medico Topics, he has amassed over 18,000 Spotify listeners.

Tributes pour in as ASAP Fresh passes away

Many could not believe the tragic news. Several netizens expressed shock online and flooded social media with tributes and condolence messages.

Tributes pour in as Haitian rapper passes away (Image via jbleekvlaaa/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as Haitian rapper passes away (Image via jbleekvlaaa/Instagram)

Tributes pour in as Haitian rapper passes away (Image via jbleekvlaaa/Instagram)

Fellow musician, Magistrat Simi also took to Instagram to pay tribute. While sharing a series of videos of Cuvier, Simi wrote in one of his captions (translated):

“My brother, you are stupid, you thought you wouldn't reach this point and now I can't hear you calling me Ti Mimi.”

Singers Catorgshytt and Animateur Ritchi G-shytt are also among those who paid tribute to the singer.

Gang violence has grown rapidly in Port-au-Prince in recent years. According to a United Nations report, over 2,400 people have been killed this year between January and August.

Sadly, fans are also mourning the loss of fellow musician Relony Michel, who was killed in October. Haitian Times revealed that he was shot dead at the corner of Rue Lafleur Ducheine and Rue Magloire Ambroise. Reports stated that his body was left lying on the roadway until Saturday.