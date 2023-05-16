Who was Banko Brown? Case explained as Walgreens shooting video goes viral

Surveillance footage capturing Banko Brown being fatally shot by a Walgreens security guard has been released by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. 24-year-old Banko was shot down on April 27, 2023, while he was leaving the store. The footage further captured the security guard tackling and punching him.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

The guard has been identified as Earl-Wayne Anthony. He was captured blocking Banko Brown, a budding community organizer, while he tried to leave the store on the day of the shooting.

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, no charges will be filed against Anthony. According to District Attorney Brook Jenkins, Anthony shot Banko in self-defense, after the latter used apparent physical force and threats of violence toward the former.

After this news made headlines, Jenkins was under a lot of pressure from the public, who wanted the surveillance footage of the deadly encounter to be released.

The San Francisco Standard @sfstandard



The video appears to show Brown walking with a bag in hand toward the store’s exit when the… WATCH: Newly-released surveillance footage from SF DA @BrookeJenkinsSF 's office shows Banko Brown’s last moments before he was shot and killed at a Downtown SF Walgreens in April.The video appears to show Brown walking with a bag in hand toward the store’s exit when the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WATCH: Newly-released surveillance footage from SF DA @BrookeJenkinsSF's office shows Banko Brown’s last moments before he was shot and killed at a Downtown SF Walgreens in April.The video appears to show Brown walking with a bag in hand toward the store’s exit when the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m7tNK9H4Ki

Community organizer Banko Brown was accused of shoplifting by Walgreens' security guard

Brown was allegedly homeless at the time of his death. He, however, worked as a community organizer for a nonprofit organization named Young Women's Freedom Center. The center's co-executive director, Julia Arroyo described Banko Brown as being a funny and smart young man.

As per The Guardian, Arroyo further issued a statement on Monday, saying:

“We do not need to see the video to know that Brown’s killing was unjustified. Armed force is not a justified response to poverty. We must live with the sobering reality that he was killed for no other cause but $14.”

For the unversed, the tragic shooting took place on April 27, 2023, after Walgreens security guard, Earl-Wayne Anthony accused 24-year-old Banko Brown of shoplifting. Footage has recently been released, which captured Brown attempting to leave the store with a bag in his hand, shortly before he was blocked by Anthony.

Soon, a scuffle took place between the two men, where Anthony was seen punching Banko Brown repeatedly before pinning him to the ground. Meanwhile, other customers were seen entering the outlet during the altercation. Anthony was then seen letting Banko Brown go. Brown moved to the exit door, turned around, and seemed to move toward Anthony. That was when the guard opened fire at him and shot him once.

San Francisco Police took Anthony into custody and during the arrest, the police chief said:

“You have to use force appropriately within the law.”

Sam Levin @SamTLevin Banko Brown, 24, was a volunteer organizer with @YoungWomenFree and a trans man who found family among other Black trans youth in SF. He was known for helping other youth + sharing what little resources he had, but recently struggled with homelessness + forced to sleep on BART. Banko Brown, 24, was a volunteer organizer with @YoungWomenFree and a trans man who found family among other Black trans youth in SF. He was known for helping other youth + sharing what little resources he had, but recently struggled with homelessness + forced to sleep on BART. https://t.co/zEjWW1jhFM

During a police interview, Anthony claimed that he asked Banko to drop the items, but the latter became aggressive. Anthony also claimed that he would have let Banko Brown go if he calmed down and stated that he also threatened to stab the guard. However, no knife was found on Banko.

Anthony further continued by saying that he let Banko Brown go and pointed the gun at the floor so that he can use it if Brown attacked him. When Brown then approached him, he shot him in self-defense.

According to San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton, the surveillance footage does not justify the horrific shooting that killed the budding community organizer. However, Jenkins who stated that no charges will be filed against the guard on May 1, believed that even after more evidence was sought, nothing could rebut the guard's claim of self-defense.

In a news conference, Walton said:

“There will be a temptation, as human beings, to only view the video footage of this incident and nothing else. We are accustomed to seeing videos online, and that often is what captures our attention rather than going the extra step to look deeper.”

Jackie Fielder @JackieFielder_ The video of Banko Brown's murder is extremely upsetting. Not only was Brown already jumped and choked by the guard, but he was already being walked out of the store by the guard after the beat down.



The movements of the guard do not suggest someone who feared for their life. The video of Banko Brown's murder is extremely upsetting. Not only was Brown already jumped and choked by the guard, but he was already being walked out of the store by the guard after the beat down. The movements of the guard do not suggest someone who feared for their life.

District Attorney Brook Jenkins believed that there is no evidence to rebut Anthony’s claim of self-defense

According to prosecutors, Brown intended to fight and was alleged to be aggressive. They further stated that Anthony claimed that he was afraid of letting Banko go.

They additionally said:

“He was in fear that once he released Brown, Brown would try to attack him, but this time with a weapon.”

Pia Fantastic @Pia_Fantastic Banko Brown, a Black Trans man, was murdered by a security guard here in SF, April 27th.



DA, Brook Jenkins, released his murderer 2 days later. She would not charge him.



Yesterday, Banko's family led a march to city hall.



Now is the time to stand for Black Trans Lives! Banko Brown, a Black Trans man, was murdered by a security guard here in SF, April 27th.DA, Brook Jenkins, released his murderer 2 days later. She would not charge him.Yesterday, Banko's family led a march to city hall. Now is the time to stand for Black Trans Lives! https://t.co/shhhwAS0Vy

According to the DA's report, a witness allegedly heard Anthony say "dammit" after he fatally shot Brown. The witness also reportedly heard Brown speak after getting hit by the bullet.

He said:

“Sorry man, that shouldn’t have happened.”

As per The Guardian, the district attorney further claimed that Brown was "lunging" at Anthony the moment he was shot, thus justifying "a reasonable, though in hindsight mistaken, belief that Brown posed an imminent threat of great bodily injury or death." Jenkins said that law enforcement officials recovered "products belonging to Walgreens" from Brown.

The DA stated:

“While I wish this tragedy would have never happened in the first place, it is my duty to follow the law and the evidence wherever it leads.”

According to state records, Earl-Wayne Anthony received his license to be a security guard in 2012. Kingdom Group Protective Services, the company that provides security for Walgreens confirmed that they are cooperating with the authorities and more updates on the case are currently awaited.

