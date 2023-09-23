Who was Bayani Fernando married to? All about his wife and daughter as former MMDA chairman dies aged 77

Politician Bayani Fernando passed away on September 22, 2023, at the age of 77. According to Phil Star, Fernando reportedly fell from his residence's roof while doing some repairs, suffering a brain injury. He was immediately taken to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

Bayani was married to politician Marides Carlos at the time of death. They were the parents of a daughter named Tala Fernando. Bayani previously served as the chairperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, also called MMDA. MMDA shared a statement after his death, which stated:

"The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of former Chairman Bayani F. Fernando who served the authority from June 5, 2002 until November 25, 2009."

MMDA described Bayani as a "workaholic and a disciplinarian." They said that he contributed a lot to the Metro Gwapo campaign and the rapid bus lanes, which brought about many changes. As the statement ended, MMDA thanked Bayani for his contributions over the years.

Former politician and police general Ping Lacson wrote on Facebook that Bayani helped to make Marikina a "safe, clean, and disciplined local government unit."

Bayani Fernando was married to Marides Carlos for a long time

Bayani Fernando contributed a lot towards the development of Markinia for many years. Meanwhile, people have now expressed interest in knowing more about his marriage and children.

GH Base stated that Bayani was married to Maria Lourdes "Marides" Carlos-Fernando. She was the Marikina mayor between 2001 and 2010. She was a successor to her husband, who served in the same position from 1992 to 2001.

Maria was born on February 10, 1957, and is 66 years old as of 2023. She went to the Tersaiana Institution, and further details about her educational background and early life remain unknown. Although she is also a politician, she is not so popular compared to her husband.

There are no details available on when Bayani and Maria tied the knot. However, they were the parents of a daughter named Tala Fernando. Tala is currently married to the son of businessman Ramon See Ang, John Paul T. Ang.

Bayani Fernando pursued a successful career as a businessman and politician

According to CNN Philippines, Bayani Fernando served as mayor of Marikina from 1992 to 2001. He was also a congressional representative of Marikina's First District between 2016 and 2022.

He was the founder of BF Corporation, and the company has worked on various structures that are currently popular in the Philippines. He was the chairman of MMDA between 2002 and 2009 and Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways for a year.

He ran for Vice President of the Philippines in 2010 but did not emerge as the winner. He participated in the Marikina local elections in 2016 against Samuel Ferriol and Jopet Sison and managed to win in the end.