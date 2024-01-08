Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? - Who was Cherry Walker and what happened to her?

The 39-year-old Cherry Walker was the babysitter of Kimberly Cargill's 4-year-old son when she received a subpoena to testify against Kimberly's role as a mother. Kimberly Cargill was facing allegations of abuse against her son Zach and was under fire from Child Protective Services.

Cherry Walker had grown up with a developmental disability and ended up being a great friend to baby Luke. Unfortunately, her intentions backfired when Kimberly allegedly realized that her disability could lead her to lose custody of her child.

The upcoming episode of Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? which airs on January 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST revisits the 2010 murder of Cherry Walker as Kimberly sits on the death row. The synopsis reads:

"Recently divorced Brian Cargill thinks he's met the woman of his dreams; however, Kimberly Cargill is a master manipulator, and her abusive and violent nature tragically leads to murder."

Who was Cherry Walker? Details explored

Cherry Diane Walker was born on October 24, 1970, to parents Gethry R. Walker and Betty Hugh Guthrie Walker in Tyler, Smith County, Texas, United States. She grew up with a developmental disability which gave her the mental capacity of a 9-year-old as an adult.

At 39, Cherry started to venture out into the world as an independent individual with some aid from her caregiver, Paula Wheeler, who would spend half the day with her. Walker had her apartment and she took up the job of a babysitter that would help her become financially independent.

Walker would babysit Kimberly Cargill's 4-year-old son Luke and her neighbor, Marcie Fulton, would sometimes step in to help her babysit him as well. Walker was allegedly very good at being a friend to Luke as the investigations later revealed a history of child abuse from Kimberly, per court documents.

Cherry Walker lived on food stamps and would often spend them on Luke, per KLTV reports. She would also allegedly miss her dentist and doctor appointments as Kimberly failed to pick up Luke on time.

In a turn of events, Cherry was served with a subpoena to testify at the custody hearing of Kimberly Cargill as she was under investigation by Child Protective Services due to allegations of abuse towards Luke's brother Zach. While Walker was unwilling to go through the procedure, Kimberly suggested she hide at her apartment to escape the hearing.

Kimberly Cargill was afraid of losing custody of Zach if the court found out that their babysitter was mentally challenged.

What happened to Cherry Walker?

Cherry's burnt body was found by Bobby Lewis on the side of a country road, about ten miles from her apartment at Oscar Burkett Road at 3:18 p.m. on June 19, 2010, per CBS19 TV.

The cause of her death was inconclusive due to the degree of decomposition but it came back with the mention of small bleeds in her eyes that would be consistent with asphyxiation. Walker was found face-down and doused in lighter fuel.

Kimberly Cargill, a licensed vocational nurse, performed CPR on her and decided to take her to the hospital when Cherry started having a seizure inside her car. The two were out for dinner that night. On the way, she noticed how Cherry Walker had been unresponsive for about ten minutes which allegedly added to her terror. Kimberly, instead, set fire to Cherry Walker by the road to get rid of her DNA from her clothes.

Kimberly Cargill was put on death sentence for the murder of Cherry Walker on June 7, 2012.