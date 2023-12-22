What did Method Man do? Jayden Steele allegations explored as model claims rapper physically attacked her

Model Jayden Steele recently accused rapper Method Man of physically attacking her in the 90s. She took to her TikTok @jaydensteele30 to address “Why models and actors don’t come forward right away” after being abused by people in power.

Initially, she did not name Method Man. She only said that the attack came from “a very large rapper.” However, when a fan later asked her in the comments whether it was the Wu-Tang Clan member, she responded with a “yes,” thus confirming the speculations.

Trigger warning: This article deals with mention of abuse. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jayden Steele also claimed how she defended herself when Method Man assaulted her and even called the cops on him, but it was all in vain as “not one police report was written.”

Exploring, in detail, Jayden Steele’s accusations against Method Man

On Monday, December 18, model Jayden Steele took to her TikTok to explain “why all these people are coming forward now, telling their stories” about their abuse, which they did not do in the past, by talking about her own experience.

“Well, being a model for over 12 years and being in this industry, I was physically attacked by a very large rapper in the 90s. He is actually an actor, right now, today. Um, this man attacked me, I defended myself.”

She added that ten squad cars came to the hotel where the alleged confrontation with Method Man took place because they kind of tore the place down. However, no FIR was lodged about the incident or against Method Man, as per Steele’s claims.

“I have five officers come up to my room and take a statement. Not one police report was written,” she alleged.

Jayden Steele further claimed that the incident took place in New York, and the attorneys who represented her also worked for the record label Method Man was associated with.

“They told me to pick my battles. You wanna know why? That’s why!” justifying in her own way why so many people in the entertainment industry hesitate to come forward when abused by powerful people.

The Cobbler singer has so far not commented on Jayden Steele’s allegations. Meanwhile, actor Christian Keyes also came forward recently and narrated his story of being molested by a “powerful man” in Hollywood but did not disclose his name.

The All Rise star added how confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements do not often allow people to turn over evidence to law enforcement or simply share their stories. However, Keyes said that he had recordings of his interactions with his alleged molester and planned to hand them over to the police soon.

The recent accusations all come in the wake of R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filing a lawsuit against former boyfriend and music magnate Sean “Diddy” Combs in late November, accusing him of s*xual, physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.

While the suit was settled in less than 24 hours, many other women came forward and accused Diddy of r*pe. So far, all of them are pending, and the Bad Boy label producer has denied all allegations.

Some other notable figures who have been accused of similar abuses in recent times include actor Jamie Foxx, former Diddy associate Harve Pierre, and Interscope founder Jimmy Iovine, among others.