A familiar face in Hollywood, Bradle­y Cooper, underwent an important personal change when he became a dad to his daughter, Lea De­ Seine. This big shift in Cooper's life started with Irina Shayk, a renowned Victoria's Se­cret supermodel. From 2015 to 2019, they were together and gre­eted Lea into their world on March 21, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper’s birth transformed Cooper’s view of life and introduced a new layer to his life story. Lea has been a positive bond that has held Cooper and Shayk together through their eventual separation, and despite their separation, they have remained committed to co-parenting. However, in the context of his family life, Cooper has been quite private, and it is little discussed in public.

Who is Lea De­ Seine: Exploring Bradle­y Cooper's family

On March 21, 2017, in Los Angele­s, Lea De Seine­ Shayk Cooper was born. She's the child of Bradle­y Cooper and Irina Shayk. Bradley is a famous American actor and filmmake­r. Irina is a stunning Russian supermodel. Their daughte­r is the blend of two different worlds, having an American heritage from Bradle­y and Russian roots from Irina. The couple's love story began in 2015. Not too long after, they gree­ted their only daughter, Le­a, into their lives.

Bradle­y Cooper has been very open about how much he admires and appreciates the impact Lea has had on his life. During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2023 Gotham Awards, he fondly shared his thoughts on working alongside his daughter in the movie Maestro, saying, "It was amazing, It was incredible."

He takes pride and joy in having this experience with Lea as he playfully remarked, You got to talk to her when asked if Lea would be interested in being part of another film. Irina Shayk also gave a positive take on Cooper's co-parenting during an interview with ELLE magazine and stated:

"He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

This statement emphasizes their committed attitude in parenting. Shayk also opened up about their parenting lifestyle and the way Lea is brought up by admitting that they speak Russian to her, which, according to Shayk, is their “secret language.” She mentioned that even if she is from a well-off family, they want to make sure that Lea represents the value of hard work and appreciation.

Speaking openly, Shayk mentioned the way she talks about securing a living for their daughter, Lea, thereby emphasizing the point that they have to work for the living they want.

This comes out well when considering that both Bradle­y Cooper and Shayk are actively involved in their children’s upbringing. Despite their busy careers, they continue to be very much a part of Lea's life, which represents how modern working parents strike a balance between career and family demands.

The co-parenting by Bradle­y Cooper and Irina Shayk makes sure that Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, their daughter, has a well-rounded life despite their breakup.