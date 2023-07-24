Who is Irina Shayk? Victoria’s Secret model goes viral after being spotted with Tom Brady

The world's collective jaw dropped when the news of Tom Brady’s divorce went viral. After his sudden separation from his longtime wife, fans wanted to know if he would date again. It seems like the seven-time Super Bowl champion has taken a liking to yet another high-flying model.

Brady is reportedly back on the dating scene and was seen with Irina Shayk.

It was TMZ that reported the news that the two might be involved with each other, as they met in May at the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad. This followed various rumors of them dating each other. However, the rumors reached a crescendo when they were snapped together by the paparazzi. TB12 was seen caressing the model’s face.

After ending his marriage with supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Terrific Tom has allegedly moved on.

Shayk is a Russian model who boasts a following of 22.4 million on Instagram. She rose to international fame in 2007 after becoming the face of the lingerie brand, Intimissi. She also scored a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, which was then followed by numerous advertising campaigns and runway shows for designer brands. Like Gisele, Irina Shayk was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Apart from her illustrious career, Shayk dated some of the most well-known men in the realms of sports and entertainment.

Who did Irina Shayk date before being linked to Brady?

Irina Shayk was in a relationship with Valerio Morabito, an Italian businessman, Rob Bourdon, the Linkin Park drummer, and Arthur Sales, a Brazilian model. Despite dating men who were already famous, her first high-profile relationship was with the soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

She met him on the set of an Armani ad in 2010. Even though she’s always kept her love life under wraps, she went public with her affair with Ronaldo. The couple documented their relationship and posted pictures of their travels online. They even posed for a racy cover of Vogue Spain, where Ronaldo stood naked behind her.

Jamie @JamieGarnett91 “@Fieldoo: Naked Cristiano Ronaldo on a Vogue cover with Irina Shayk. pic.twitter.com/wnLQ8UayIf ” @katypickup this ones for you

However, their romance fizzled out, and they separated in January 2015. The model then had a relationship with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, whom she dated from 2015 to 2019. They had a daughter together, whom they named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Shayk was said to be briefly involved with Kanye West, who had recently divorced his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady make for an interesting pair, and fans would hope that this is the beginning of something special for the duo.

