Despite his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has continued to make headlines over the last few months. While the rumors about an NFL comeback have quieted down for now, his relationship status is always the topic of conversation.

The 45-year-old was spotted by TMZ this weekend with model Irina Shayk. The two spent time together in Los Angeles, California, where he was seen picking her up from Hotel Bel-Air.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the former quarterback and model can be seen smiling and holding hands. Brady and Shayk also apparently spent time at his home in California. Neither has confirmed the relationship, but by the looks of the photos, it appears they are seeing each other.

When these photos of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were shared online, the quarterback's fans were elated for him. Some saying on social media that this new relationship was his next big 'win.' Some even went as far as to say that they were impressed by his car. Others said they were happy to see him smiling and enjoying his retirement.

smalls @StephieSmallls @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ way more on brand

Ligma @TurdAndGoalD @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ He’s having too much fun in Miami

Mike @Mic_wrecka11 @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ It must be nice to be Tom Brady.

Osko @OskoElBurro That man hasn’t smiled like that in a while good for him twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were both spotted together in May

The recent photos of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk went viral Monday morning. This isn't the first time that the two were spotted spending time together. As the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was dodging rumors that he was dating Kim Kardashian, he and Irina Shayk attended the same wedding in May 2023.

Glamour @glamourmag The supermodel and former football star reportedly met at a wedding last month. glmr.co/AnbW9YJ

While rumors initially suggested that the model 'threw herself' at the former NFL quarterback, she denied those. It appears the two initially met then while attending the wedding in Italy.

Shayk, well-known for being a model, ended her relationship with Bradley Cooper in 2019. They have a six-year-old daughter named Lea. She also previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 until 2015.

As for the former NFL quarterback, he had a very public divorce from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. They have been together since 2007 and have been married for 13 years. The former couple remains cordial as they co-parent their two children.

Since their divorce, both have been linked to other possible relationships. Bundchen even reportedly dated her jiu-jitsu instructor after their divorce. The retired NFL quarterback was linked to Kardashian and singer Taylor Swift.

