IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's family visits ancestral home in Milltown tracing back Irish roots

Tom Brady’s parents, Thomas Sr. and Galynn Patricia, recently visited Milltown, County Cavan, Ireland. Accompanying them on the trip were Tom’s sisters, Julie and Nancy, as well as their grandchildren.

The Bradys went to the village to see their ancestral home. It became a big deal when they arrived at Drumlane Abbey, where the parents of Tom Sr.’s great-grandfather, John Brady, are buried. The Brady family also visited a local school to learn more about their ancestry.

Tom Brady’s parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn Patricia received handcrafted memorabilia during their visit to an Irish town to trace their ancestry. (Image via Irish Mirror via Lorraine Teevan)

John Brady traveled from Ireland to the United States in 1850 to escape the potato famine. He had a son named Philip, who was the father of Harry C. Brady. Harry is Tom Sr.’s father and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s grandfather.

John landed in Boston, of all places, and became a laborer. He married Bridget Bailey and had two sons. However, they followed Bailey’s sister, who moved to San Francisco because she got a job offer there. The Bradys moved west before the Civil War broke.

The family continued its lineage in California, and Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. was born on August 3, 1977. The three-time NFL MVP was born and raised in San Mateo, around 20 minutes outside San Francisco.

Tom’s parents hope they can return to Milltown, Co Cavan, with him in the future. But in the meantime, their visit coincided with the Cavan Calling Festival, wherein people with Cavan ancestry return to celebrate their lineage.

Fr. Gerry Comiskey, who coordinated the Brady family’s visit, presented them with a memento and a handiwork bearing the family’s crest.

Tom Brady Jr. also became a Boston hero

Centuries after John landed in Boston, Tom Brady Jr. became beloved in the city as the New England Patriots starting quarterback. He led the squad to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances and 17 AFC East division titles, including 11 straight from 2009 to 2019.

It’s also with the Patriots that Brady became a four-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and 15-time Pro Bowler.

The University of Michigan alumnus is a three-time First Team All-Pro member and a five-time passing touchdowns leader.

He retired from the game for good after the 2022 season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the time of his retirement, Brady led all quarterbacks in passing yards (89,214), completions (7,753), touchdowns (649), and wins (251).

The legendary career he built in New England and Tampa Bay should make him a surefire Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee once he’s eligible.

