Who is Brett Loudermilk from AGT: All Stars 2023? All about the sword swallower who was the semifinalist in America’s Got Talent season 15

America's got talent (AGT) is all set to premiere its spin-off series titled AGT: All Stars in less than a week. The famed reality TV competition series will feature 60 former contestants who have appeared on the show previously and left a lasting impression on both the judges and the viewers.

AGT: All Stars will premiere on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on NBC. From singers, musicians, dancers, novelty acts, magicians, ventriloquists, aerial acts, and dangerous acts, the popular talent show will showcase a variety of performances that will get viewers sitting on the edge of their seats.

Among the returning contestants is Brett Loudermilk, who hails from Los Angeles and has 26 years of experience in the field of magic. He is a sword swallower as well. For the past twelve years, he's been touring the world as a professional sword swallower and has been described as a "master showman" by famed actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Brett appeared on season 15 of AGT. For his audition, he swallowed various swords and had Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel pull them out. In Heidi Klum's absence, the other judges voted yes and he advanced to the next round, and then made it past the Judges' Cuts and quarterfinals.

Sadly, during the semifinals, he didn't receive many votes and his journey on the show came to an end. He is now set to return and compete against other contestants for the coveted title in AGT: All Stars.

Brett Loudermilk from AGT: All Stars has performed private events for Moby, Patrick Stewart and Paul Reubens

Apart from appearing on AGT: All Stars, Brett Loudermilk has performed in various locations like Magic Castle in Hollywood, The Montreal Comedy Festival, Kids Choice Awards and at Spiegelworld Vegas Nocturne in Las Vegas. He has also performed for Moby, Patrick Stewart and Paul Reubens.

According to Brett's bio in Theory11, his love for sword swallowing started at a very young age. He first saw it during a live performance and claimed that it was the most magical thing he has ever seen.

Opening up about the first time he performed the routine, Brett said:

"I can't remember exactly what my first effect was, but I clearly remember the first time I got a real reaction from a trick. I was 6 or 7 and had learned how to make it look as if I ripped my Mom's wallpaper with a post-it note. That for me was a very formative moment."

Speaking about what he loves most about performing, Brett revealed:

"For me, travel is really important and so are people. I think what I love most, even though it's a bit cliché is seeing new places and meeting new people. It's SO exciting to be able to share a sense of wonder with people that don't speak the same language or come from completely different backgrounds."

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

