How old is Brandon Leake? Award-winning poet’s age and career explored ahead of his appearance on AGT: All Stars 2023

NBC's reality TV competition series, America's Got Talent is all set to premiere with its latest spin-off series AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

AGT: All Stars will introduce viewers to around 60 former contestants who have performed impeccably on the AGT stage before and left a lasting impression on viewers. They will once again be vying for the coveted title.

From novelty acts, magicians, musicians, dancers, ventriloquists, aerial acts, and dangerous acts, the series will feature a huge variety of talents to keep viewers hooked to their seats.

Among the returning contestants is 30-year-old Brandon Leake. Brandon won season 15 of AGT. He is the only spoken-word poet to have won on the famed reality TV competition series. He is now returning for another chance to win the title of AGT: All Stars.

During his audition for AGT, Brandon wowed the judges with an emotional poem about his late sister. This gained him a Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel.

With little to no time left for the upcoming reality TV series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Brandon Leake from AGT: All Stars.

Brandon Leake from AGT: All Stars published his book Unraveling in March 2022

Brandon's first attempt to make it on the famed reality TV series didn't end successfully. However, after trying for three years, the 30-year-old finally made it to season 15 and emerged victorious.

Since then, he has toured over 36 US states and various other locations like Canada, New Zealand, and Mexico. During his tour, he promoted his first ever poetry book and his album Deficiencies: A Tale From My Dark Side. He also published his second book titled Unraveling in March 2022.

Shortly after his win on AGT, Brandon opened up about what got him started with spoken word-poetry in an exclusive interview with NBC Insider. He said that his journey started in one of two ways.

The first one, he claimed, was in middle school when he saw cute girls and would write poetry for them. The second was when he was in college and one of his best friends passed away, and he got the opportunity to have an outlet to share his pain. Brandon continued to say that

"It's either love or pain, one of the two."

He also shared how he felt about getting Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer.

"I actually didn't think about that at all. What I more so thought about was, I felt vindicated from all the people who said spoken-word could never be a mainstream art form. For myself, it was like, this is my time. It's my opportunity."

The poet continued:

"Now I get the chance to be on the forefront and show the world what spoken-word can do. That's what felt really good: knowing I'd done so much work to get so much better, and that I was finally there. I could finally say spoken-word has a place in this artistry world."

When it comes to his social media presence, Brandon has over 69k followers on his Instagram profile. His uploads are mostly motivational messages or videos.

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

