Who is Brian Peck on Boy Meets World? Role explored in the wake of co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle's statements on child abuser 

On Monday, February 19, 2024, Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong, Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel appeared on a podcast titled Pod Meets World. The trio had a serious interaction with family therapist Kati Morton about Brian Peck, a guest star on Boy Meets World season 5. Peck was part of the popular sitcom in 1997 and featured in multiple episodes.

Strong and Friedle remembered Peck as an affable, funny person worth befriending. After Peck’s conviction for paedophilia, the two stars claimed to have appeared in court to defend their friend without knowing the whole event. They also recalled how Peck manipulated them into believing that he was innocent.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains distressing content about child abuse. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Who is Brian Peck?

Brian Peck was an actor and producer who was involved with many behind-the-scenes works on television shows and movies. He was best known for being part of cult projects including Return of the Living Dead, Good Burger and the ABC sitcom Growing Pains with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The next noticeable appearance was Brian Peck on Boy Meets World which was loved by television viewers at the time. However, Peck moved out of the show and started working for Nickelodeon. He was selected by Bryan Singer as a partner for the X-Men DVD commentary track. While Peck was open about his gay preference, Strong and Friedle found his companionship sociable. They maintained ties with him even after the show ended in 2000.

In 2004, Brian Peck was found guilty of committing lewd acts against a 14-year-old and indulging in perverse physical acts against a 16-year-old. He pleaded “no contest” to the charges and served his sentence of 16 months.

While his career was affected due to this incident, where is Brian Peck and what he is doing now - all this information is currently unavailable.

What did Will Friedle and Rider Strong say about Peck in the podcast?

Pod Meets World podcast episode featured three actors from the ABC show Boy Meets World, namely Rider Strong, Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel. They discussed the themes of child abuse, grooming and their effect on the victim with Kati Morton, a family therapist.

This topic was brought into the spotlight, ahead of the release of new documentary titled Quiet on Set which focuses on the behind-the-scenes abuse on famous Nickelodeon shows. The documentary will air on Discovery on March 17/18, 2024.

During the discussion, both actors opened up about being manipulated by Brian Peck after he was charged with eight counts of s*xual abuse. In 2003, when Peck was accused, he reached out to Friedle and Strong giving out his version of the incident. Claiming “jailbait”, Peck spun a story that pictured him as the victim, as stated by Friedle.

While both the young actors were brainwashed to turn against the real victim in support of their friend, Peck produced them in court to support him. Friedle explained how he and Strong were unaware of the seriousness of the actual accusations before turning up in court.

While Friedle was convinced that it was the other person’s fault, Rider elaborated in the podcast that the abuser denied the act completely and pretended to be drawn into wrong actions downplaying his malicious role in it.

Rider added

"So in retrospect, he was making a plea deal and admitting one thing — which is all he admitted to us — but it looks like he was being charged with a series of crimes, which we did not know.”

Friedle reiterated how the victim’s mother had reacted in court and how ashamed that made him feel about being on the abuser’s side. What he finds tough to get over is the fact that he sided with an abuser when there was an underage victim involved.

Representatives of Brian Peck have not responded with any official statement to the recent podcast.

