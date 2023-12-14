Who is Britney Haynes? Big Brother: Reindeer Games contestant's whereabouts explored

Britney Haynes is a 36-year-old house guest on the latest holiday version spinoff show Big Brother: Reindeer Games. She is no stranger to the realm of reality television, as before making her appearance on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, she had participated in Big Brother seasons 12 and 14.

Britney works as a real estate agent at her current residence in Huntington, Arizona. She originally hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is a fan favorite when it comes to Diary Room confessions and is known for handing out witty and snarky comments, in keeping with her fine sense of humor.

Britney is known to be one of the show's foremost social players who believes in reaching out to others as part of her strategy. She often throws other contestants off guard with her innate ability to make them laugh and keep things light.

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a limited mini-series that marks the holiday season.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games star Britney's current whereabouts and other details

Following her appearance on Big Brother season 12, the Big Brother: Reindeer Games star got together with her high school sweetheart, Nathan 'Ryan' Godwin, and the two tied the knot in 2012. On July 13, 2013, Britney gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Tilly Elizabeth. Unfortunately, Tilly was soon diagnosed with cancer.

Britney then gave birth to her second child, a baby girl whom she named Minnie Elizabeth. She also welcomed a third baby girl later, called Rhue Elizabeth.

Britney appeared on the show, The Price Is Right, marking a Big Brother-themed special episode back in 2016. She and her partner could not make much headway in the game and soon lost their pricing game, returning empty-handed.

Britney currently lives with her family in Huntington, Arizona, and works as a real-estate agent apart from her Big Brother appearances.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games star Britney's journey on Big Brother 12 and 14

In Big Brother season 12, Britney was easily identified by her naivete and hilarious antics. She worked as a hotel sales manager before making her appearance on the show. Fans of the show still remember Britney being thrown out of the house by the quartet of Hayden, Enzo, Lane, and Matt otherwise known as 'The Brigade'.

Speaking about her elimination, Britney told BigBrother Fandom:

"I got really badly burned… it was not smart."

Britney finished in fourth place in Big Brother season 12. Though she had previously mentioned pretending to be close to everyone and being a bit elusive was her strategy for success, it is evident that the said strategy didn't go a long way in ensuring her safety in the competition.

Despite being sent home, Britney was able to retain a strong foothold for as long as she was on the show. Apart from being one of the two houseguests hailing from Arkansas, she was the only female to win the power of veto consecutively three times in a row. She was also the highest-placed female houseguest from season 12.

Britney subsequently returned to the show's fourteenth season as a coach and not a house guest. In her revised strategy for the new season, Britney appreciated the value of giving out only that much information to her team members as is needed by them. She took pains to ensure that her team focused on the bigger picture instead of playing an emotional game.

Currently, she can be seen on Big Brother: Reindeer Games.