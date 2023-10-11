Who was Cal Wilson married to? All about her family as beloved New Zealand-born comedian dies aged 53 

New Zealand comedian and television show host Cal Wilson died at the age of 53, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Her management agency, Token Artists, revealed that the Spicks and Specks star passed away at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. They went on to add that she was surrounded by her friends and family.

Token Artists released an official statement following the passing of the Netflix comedian.

They said:

“Cal’s generosity, talent and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last twenty years. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community.”

Although they mentioned that Cal Wilson was battling a “short illness,” details regarding the same were not made public at the time of writing this article.

The comedian's management agency released a statement following her passing (Image via X @stephharmon)

The Billy T award winner married her husband, Chris Woods, in an intimate ceremony in 2008. They had a 14-year-old son, Digby. Not much is known about Chris, he appears to avoid the spotlight most of the time.

Cal Wilson married her husband, Chris in 2008

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in July 2023, Wilson revealed that she met her husband Chris at the Northcote bar in Melbourne in 2003. The comic shared that she was just getting over a “bad relationship” when she met Chris at the bar. She eventually thought that it would be a “great fling.” However, things took a turn, and they got married in 2008 and together had a son, Digby.

Speaking about Chris, Cal Wilson shared that he is “a man of his word.”

She said:

“He will fill up the car with petrol to make life easier when I am stressed. When Chris couldn’t stay at the gig one night, he told me he had to leave as he wanted to see one of his students run a cross-country. I thought, “Wow, here is a man who has chosen to be a teacher not for the money but because he genuinely loves it.”

Cal Wilson’s father Graeme was an engineer and her mother Barbara, worked as a primary school teacher. She has two brothers Richard and Sean who are civil engineers and physiotherapists respectively.

Everything to know about the comedian as she passes away at the age of 53

Cal Wilson was born in Christchurch, but she moved to Melbourne to star in the sketch series Skithouse. She went on to become a household name and appeared in Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You, and in her own Netflix show.

Adding to her accolades, Wilson also had a brief stint as a radio host. She hosted the national drive show and the morning show with Nova in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

Cal Wilson was a regular at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, where she performed 14 times. She went on to become a member of their board due to her immense popularity.

Most recently, the Sleuth 101 star co-hosted the 7th season of The Great Australian Bake Off alongside co-host Natalie Tran. The comedian’s management revealed that she was admitted to the hospital while the show was in production.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Cal Wilson published two children’s books including George and the Great Bum Stampede and George and the Great Brain Swappery. She also took to social media during the lockdowns to share pictures of herself in elaborate headdresses.

The comedian was beloved by many. She had nearly 30K followers on Instagram.