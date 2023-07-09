Who does Casey Affleck play in Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan?

The amount of interest surrounding Oppenheimer is currently on an upward trend. The film has a cast of characters based on real people who were active in the Manhattan Project. The effort, led by the United States, took place during World War II. It resulted in the creation and production of the first nuclear weapons, significantly altering the path of human history.

Casey Affleck has been cast to play the character Boris Pash in the upcoming film.

The film will feature a talented cast including Affleck, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr, and many more.

Boris Pash was born to Reverend Theodore Pashkovsky and Ella Dabovich in 1900. Even though he was born in California, his father was summoned back to his country of Russia when Pash was six years old.

In 1916-17, Pash and his father joined forces and fought in World War I. The 16-year-old was an artillery private in the war. He gradually became an asset to the government during the Russian Revolution. He was even bestowed the Cross of St. George for his efforts. In 1920, after marrying Lydia Vladimirovna Ivanova, he returned to the United States.

During World War II, he became the chief of counterintelligence for the USA. During this time, he became involved in the Manhattan Project and had the opportunity to meet Robert. He was tasked with interrogating Robert, as many suspected him of being a spy. However, Pash maintained that the claims against Robert were false.

This prevented Robert's removal from the infamous project but from that point onward, he would always be escorted by counter-intelligence agents.

Pash had a massive career in the US Army after that. He retired in June 1963. Pash had a successful career in the US Army before retiring in June 1963. He passed away on May 11, 1995, at the age of 94, in Greenbrae, California.

The official synopsis of Oppenheimer reads:

"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer."

It further states:

"Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan."

The film will be released on July 21, 2023 worldwide.

