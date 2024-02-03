Who is Catherine O'Hara? Details explored as actress joins The Last of Us 

HBO’s critically acclaimed TV series based on the video game The Last of Us is set to commence filming for its highly anticipated season 2 in the coming days, starting on February 13. The entire ensemble of major stars from season 1, including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is expected to return.

In addition to familiar faces, HBO has recently confirmed a major addition to the cast for season 2. The acclaimed comedy actor Catherin O’Hara, widely recognized for her roles in the Home Alone series and the acclaimed show Schitt’s Creek, will join the cast for the upcoming season.

In a departure from her usual comedic roles, O'Hara will step into a more serious role, considering the intense nature of The Last of Us series.

Catherine O’Hara joins the cast of The Last of Us season 2

Variety recently confirmed O’Hara’s involvement in the series, where she is expected to play a character named Gail, who was not mentioned in season 1 of The Last of Us. Hence, no details about the role have been released thus far, which means that viewers might be left surprised by the role.

O'Hara will be joining an already star-studded cast with talent including Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, as well as newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino, further enriching the cast for the highly anticipated second season.

Alongside Catherine, all three of the new faces will be taking on new roles that have not been mentioned in season 1 of The Last of Us. Of course, while O’Hara might be best known for her work in comedy projects, she has also taken up and done extremely well in more serious projects.

Unveiling Catherine O'Hara's impact on Hollywood landscape

O’Hara is a noted comedy actress who has appeared in a range of unique roles over the years. The 69-year-old Canadian actress made her debut in the Second City Television series back in 1968 and was most recently seen in Schitt’s Creek, which concluded in 2020.

Additionally, she has appeared in a variety of other major roles, including those in Beetlejuice (1988) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), as well as in the first two movies of the popular Home Alone series.

She also has experience working on a major HBO series and took up the role of Carol Ward in the network’s Six Feet Under thriller series. O’Hara only appeared in seasons 3 and 5 of the show. Regardless, she joins a highly acclaimed show in The Last of Us, which is already being hailed as the best-ever series based on a video game.

The Last of Us was nominated for 25 Emmys and won eight awards. With filming set to begin within days, the second season is set to be released somewhere in 2025, with no specific date being released thus far.

Based on the epic video game series created by Sony, The Last of Us takes a look at a post-apocalyptic world in which Joel and Ellie, played by Pascal and Ramsey, are seen in a thrilling survival race.

Regardless, the current cast update is the most recent information available to fans, considering there is still a considerable amount of time before the release of season 2.