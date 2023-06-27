Who is Christine Adams? Meet the actress who plays Marsha Smith-Nelson in Idris Elba's Hijack

Actress and model Christine Adams is playing the role of Marsha Smith-Nelson in the highly anticipated British thriller miniseries, Hijack. The show is scheduled to premiere on June 28, 2023, on Apple TV+, and has already made headlines for its thrilling and explosive storyline.

The series will follow the story of Sam Nelson, played by Idris Elba, a business negotiator who gets caught in the real-life hijacking of flight KA29 during its seven-hour journey from Dubai to London. Nelson uses his corporate negotiating skills to diffuse the situation and save everyone on the flight. However, with strict time constraints and deadly risks, will he be successful in his task?

With such an engrossing storyline, fans are beyond excited to see how the events will unfold in the series. Apart from Idris Elba and Christine Adams, the show will also see numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles, including Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Archie Panjabi, Max Beesley, Kate Phillips, and Ben Miles, among many others.

Hijack's Christine Adams has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects

Christine Adams in Beneath the Blue (Image via IMDb)

Christine Adams is a British actress who was born in the quaint town of Brentwood, which is located in the county of Essex in east England. She had wanted to pursue an acting career since a very young age, and had auditioned for roles at several local theaters in her community.

Despite struggling to get roles early on in her journey, she did not give up and finally bagged her first major role in the British Channel 4 drama, NY-LON, in 2004. The actress was lauded by both viewers and critics for her stunning performance in the show.

Her new-found fame led her to then starring in numerous television shows, including Doctor Who, Pushing Daisies, My Family, Nip/Tuck, Heroes, CW's Black Lightening, and the critically acclaimed American reality series, Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart.

In addition to her appearances in television series, the actress also boasts of some impressive film credits, including Batman Begins, Tron: Legacy, Beneath the Blue, and Eye of the Dolphin, among many others.

Exploring Hijack's official synopsis

The Idris Elba-starrer has already managed to make headlines for its heart-pounding and thrilling premise. The trailer for the miniseries sees his character Sam Nelson board a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, which is targeted to be hijacked by a group of deadly criminals.

Nelson, a corporate negotiator by profession, is then seen devising various methods and techniques along with the other passengers on board to outsmart the hijackers and save everyone on the flight. The show's gripping storyline makes it a must-watch for all action and mystery lovers.

The official synopsis of the miniseries, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Told in real time, the show is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

However, Elba won't be on the case alone as he'll be helped by a team of unlikely allies to negotiate with the hijackers and outsmart them. Among this team would be Marsha Smith-Nelson, played by Christine Adams. Marsha is Sam Nelson's wife who will be communicating with him every step of the way as he embarks on this deadly mission. It will be very interesting to see how the show explores Adams' character and highlights her dynamic with Elba.

The thriller miniseries Hijack will premiere on June 28, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

