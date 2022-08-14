Who is Christopher J. Essex from Cosmic Love? Meet the 26-year-old country singer

Cosmic Love's first season premiered on August 12th, with 16 contestants and four special contestants representing the show's four astrological elements. Every singleton in the show has a different story and is looking forward to their ‘perfect’ love match. One of them is the 26-year-old country singer, Christopher J. Essex. A Piscean by zodiac, Essex has multiple interests apart from singing.

The official synopsis of Cosmic Love reads:

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, and Earth).

It goes on to state:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Now, since we are aware of the show's format, let's get to know a bit more about its contestant Christopher J. Essex in the upcoming paras.

Christopher J. Essex from Cosmic Love is a successful recording artist and performer

Christopher grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yearning to be on stage. In fact, he started acting at a very young age. To pursue his broad interest in stage life, he earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. Despite his passion for singing, he was unable to switch to it immediately. Essex moved to New York City after finishing his degree and continued acting for a living.

After a long career as an actor, the Cosmic Love single landed a role as Johnny Cash in Broadway's Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago. Essex then toured 13+ countries in Europe, reprising their role on Norwegian Cruise Lines.

During this time, he spent years as a touring actor and musician in Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet. Essex has also been a dancer on the show Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, as well as an instructor for line dancing and Country Two-Step.

Presently, Christopher lives in Nashville and has been grinding to be a better version of himself. Tornadoes and the global pandemic have made life difficult for him as well. He has, however, been consistent throughout his career. He was able to write songs, perform at the 3rd and Lindsley Backstage Venue, and complete production on his debut single Swipe Right On Me!

Nevertheless, the country music crooner gets a lot of his strength from his mother. Essex expressed his love for his mother in an Instagram post for Mother's Day. He wrote:

If you want to know why I am the man I am... look at this woman! Honestly, my mom has shown me what it is like to never quit. She has had one of the hardest lives one could live and yet she wakes up and keeps fighting. Fighting not just for herself but ALWAYS for me

Over the years, Christopher has also written and performed on a number of his original songs like My Kinda Place, Lie With Me, On The Inside, etc.

Catch Christopher on Cosmic Love only on Amazon Prime Video.

