Who is Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless? All to know about the character

The Young and the Restless debuted on March 26, 1973. The opening scene was set in the late morning on a highway, with a camera on the cab of a big semi-trailer truck. The driver, wearing a plaid and sporting a day’s worth of beard, picked up an unexpected passenger—a mysterious hitchhiker in fancy clothes with tears and a fresh head wound. This stranger got off at Genoa City. And surprisingly, he stuck around.

Over the years, a lot of folks have also stuck around Genoa City. The soap opera is marking its 50th anniversary this month, holding the title of the No. 1 daytime drama for an impressive streak of 35 years, with fans growing up alongside the actors.

Hayley Erin, known for her previous role as Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2010, returned to the show as a new character named Claire Grace. Claire made her debut on October 2, 2023, and things got intriguing when she claimed to be Baby Eve.

Who plays Claire on The Young and the Restless?

Portrayed by Hayley Erin, the character Claire appeared in Genoa City to interview for a job at Newman Media, hoping to be Nikki Newman's assistant. She shared that although she's mainly worked as a bartender, she wants to work for the best, which she believed to be Newman.

During the interview, she mentioned her past involvement with McCall, and being from Chicago, she's curious about how that business fits into Newman Media.

Having moved from Chicago, Claire revealed she's originally from a small town in Oregon. She preferred the charm of a smaller place like Genoa City over the big city. Claire also opened up about her background, mentioning that she was raised by her great-aunt after her parents passed away in a car accident.

On The Young and the Restless, they brought in Colleen Zenk, a legendary figure from As the World Turns, to play Claire's Aunt Jordan. Claire, now working as Nikki Newman's assistant at Newman Media, aims to become indispensable to the whole family. She later informed Nikki that her aunt Jordan had a fall at her lake house and needed Claire's care.

Is Claire the daughter of Victoria and Cole?

On December 15, 2023, The Young and the Restless dropped a bombshell on Cole and Victoria. The DNA test results confirmed that it was indeed their long-presumed-dead daughter, Eve. This revelation is set to stir things up in Genoa City in a big way.

Now, Victoria and Cole need to unravel who this young woman really is. Is she troubled like her Aunt Jordan, or was Claire's upbringing filled with lies that distorted her mind?

The news of Eve's "resurrection" will particularly impact Nikki, her grandmother. While Victor might accept Claire into the family, Nikki is a different story. Claire terrorized her, causing Nikki to struggle with staying sober. How will she cope, knowing that Victoria is working hard to integrate Claire into the family?

The aftermath of the DNA results will hit Victoria and Cole the hardest. Claire was conceived during a rocky period in their marriage. Cole was getting too close to Nina, and Victoria was sharing secret kisses with her ex, Ryan.

By the time she found out she was pregnant, their relationship was strained, leading her to initially claim Neil as the baby's father.

Celebrating its 50th season on CBS, The Young and the Restless has held the top spot as the number one daytime drama for 33 years.

Featuring characters from the Newman, Abbott, Baldwin, and Winters families, the soap opera, which premiered in 1973, transformed daytime drama and still stands out with its powerful characters, socially relevant plots, and a mix of romance and sensuality even after 50 seasons.