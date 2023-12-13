10 best on-screen couples in The Young and the Restless

CBS' The Young and the Restless is one of the network's most popular shows that enjoys a dedicated fanbase since its pilot in 1973. Religiously catering to the demands of soap opera fans for more than fifty years, Y&R has maintained its position as one of the top shows in soap opera history.

Filled with a fun share of drama, romance, passion and heartbreak, one of the most exciting features of The Young and the Restless is the show's iconic characters and their relationships with one another. From passionate affairs and intense rivalries to devastating separations and unexpected deaths, the characters of Y&R have had to face many troubles over the years.

Naturally, fans have continued to celebrate the most iconic supercouples who have graced the episodes of The Young and the Restless, remaining favorites even today.

10 most popular The Young and the Restless couples

1) Victor Newman and Nikki Reed

Victor and Nikki (Image via CBS)

Victor Newman and Nikki Reed are one of The Young and the Restless' most famous couples. The supercouple have had their own fair share of troubles over the years, but despite illicit affairs, other marriages, and even illegitimate children, their relationship has survived the test of time.

2) Neil Winters and Drucilla Barber

Neil and Dru (Image via CBS)

Another fan-favorite The Young and the Restless couple, Neil and Drucilla had incredible on-screen chemistry. Although the couple had a couple of snags along the way, including Neil's brother Malcolm, Dru's wish to work on her career, and her eventual move to London, it is evident that the two shared a love that is rarely seen on soaps.

3) Nick Newman and Sharon Collins

Nick and Sharon (Image via CBS)

Nick and Sharon have one of the longest romantic histories of all couples on Y&R. From multiple divorces, remarriages, children, and affairs, Nick and Sharon have seen it all. Despite all that, these high school sweethearts have long accepted each other as their one true love.

4) Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore

Michael and Lauren (Image via CBS)

Michael and Lauren's 15-year marriage is proof enough of their unbreakable chemistry. The couple have faced their fair share of troubles throughout the years, but all these conflicts have helped the two further cement their relationship. They managed to come out unscathed after every twist and turn, which has only made their bond stronger.

5) Jack Abbott and Phyllis Summers

Jack and Phyllis (Image via CBS)

Jack and Phyllis have always shared a special relationship. Over the years, they have fallen in and out of love many times, had multiple affairs, cheated and patched up. But the one thing that never changed was how much Jack adored Phyllis, accepting her the way she is. Despite her seemingly cunning and manipulative ways, Jack was in love with Phyllis and always welcomed her back with open arms.

6) Cane Ashby and Lily Winters

Cane and Lily (Image via CBS)

Cane and Lily were definitely one of The Young and the Restless' most celebrated couples. Their divorce left fans devastated. However, the couple's perfect relationship was riddled with problems from the start.

From their significant age difference to Cane's unforgivable lies and fake deaths, the two have had to struggle to maintain their relationship. Yet, what makes them an iconic couple is the fact that they were always looking out for one another, especially during difficult times.

7) Billy Abbott and Victoria Newman

Billy and Victoria (Image via CBS)

Billy and Victoria's love story is one that is filled with equal amounts of romance and heartbreak. Over the years, the couple have faced a multitude of problems, including disapprovals from their families, miscarriages, illicit affairs, and more. However, despite their on and off relationship, the two share a chemistry that remains unaffected.

8) Danny Romalotti and Christine Blair

Danny and Christine (Image via CBS)

Danny and Christine's love story was short-lived but sweet while it lasted. The two met while they were both young, and shared many adventures that showed promise of a good future.

Unfortunately for them, several hurdles came in the way of their relationship, which led to an unexpected divorce, from which both of them never truly recovered.

9) Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson

Adam and Chelsea (Image via CBS)

Supercouple Adam and Chelsea are the odd ones out on The Young and the Restless. The bond between the two is inevitable, especially with their dubious pasts, their manipulative and scheming ways, and their general way of dealing with problems. However, when everyone else shunned them, Adam and Chelsea found comfort within each other, accepting and understanding one another like no one else could.

Despite their relationship being built on shaky grounds, the couple managed to survive many tumultous episodes due to their unwavering support for each other.

10) Devon Hamilton and Hilary Curtis

Devon and Hilary (Image via CBS)

Devon and Hilary shared a love like no other, considering that Hilary was still married to Devon's father when the two started their affair. Although their relationship brought a lot of trouble for the Winters family, the two had an iconic bond that made it worth it.

All episodes of The Young and the Restless are available to watch on CBS.