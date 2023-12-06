Who did Billy Miller play on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023, two days before his 44th birthday. Now, new details have emerged in connection with his death. The Travis County Medical Examiner's report has ruled it suicide by gunshot wound.

Billy Miller began his career in 2006 with CSI: NY and then appeared as a series regular on All My Children. However, his portrayal of Billy Abbot on The Young and the Restless proved to be a game-changer for him. He was also part of shows such as General Hospital, Suits, and Truth Be Told.

He made his film debut in Remembering Nigel, which was released in 2009. He also played a supporting role in the 2014 biographical war drama Sniper, starring Bradley Cooper.

Billy Miller's role in The Young and the Restless bagged him three Daytime Emmy Awards

The Young and the Restless soap opera premiered in 1973 and emerged as a success with its engaging narrative. Billy Miller took over the role of Billy Abbot, a “spoiled rich boy” with a gambling addiction, from Ryan Brown in 2008. The actor added a new dimension to the character, making him appear likable despite his vices. His chemistry with Amelia Heinle, who played Victoria, was a highlight of his stint on the show.

Billy Miller bagged three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the show, which served as strong testimony to his popularity. He expressed a desire to quit the show in 2011 but decided against it after extensive contract negotiations. He eventually exited The Young and the Restless in 2013 and was replaced by David Tom, who had played the character earlier as well.

What happened to Billy Miller? The cause of his death explored

Billy Miller died in Austin, Texas, on September 15, 2023. His mother, Patrica, revealed that he had fought a “long valiant battle” with bipolar depression.

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life,” she said.

The final autopsy report concluded that Billy’s death was a suicide caused by a “gunshot wound to the head.” It further stated that multiple letters of intent and a revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells were recovered from his house.

The report also revealed that Parademics found him dead in his Texas home’s bathtub. The post-mortem toxicology report confirmed the presence of ethanol, cocaine, its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine in his body.

What was the tribute to Billy Miller on The Young and the Restless?

Billy Miller received a touching tribute on the September 21 episode of The Young and the Restless, which ended with a montage of his best moments from the show.

The video began with the words "in loving memory" and ended with a black-and-white photo of the actor carrying the text "1979-2023." The makers also shared the video on social media to honor his legacy.

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS.