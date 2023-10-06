The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Adam makes a terrible decision

From the latest episodes of The Young and The Restless, viewers can understand that if there is any character who has a massive danger awaiting them, it is Adam Newman. The son of Hope Wilson and Victor Newman has put his life at stake by making a couple of bad decisions over the past few weeks.

The young man is currently in hospital, but who has orchestrated his medical emergency, and will we get to know any of it in the following episodes of The Young and The Restless?

Adam's current condition isn't surprising since he has rubbed many in Genoa City wrong. So, is it the end for him?

Adam is in real trouble in The Young and The Restless

In the recent The Young and The Restless episodes, we learned that Tucker McCall is royally miffed with Adam and has also threatened him with dire consequences. In their meeting, Tucker gave him an ominous warning and said that Adam had made a “monumental mistake” by antagonizing him.

Tucker also texted a chilling, “You’re going to regret this” to Adam. The latter is, of course, nonchalant about the entire fiasco because the biggest peril to his existence is looming back home.

Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Photo via CBS)

Adam’s feud with Nick Newman, his brother, has gone a level up. This is thanks to a kiss between Adam and Nick’s partner, Sally Spectra. Nick and Sally have been dating since August, but the latter still harbors passionate feelings for Adam. Adam and Sally were pretty tight for a long time, and the latter also apparently became pregnant with his child.

Ultimately, she miscarried, and their relationship never repaired until now, or at least there’s a chance. Sally not only kissed Adam but also dreamt about it, realizing with time that she was not over Adam yet. Ridden with guilt, she confessed to Nick, filling him with rage and anger against his sibling.

Further, Sally asked Adam to keep his distance from her while Nick has issued him open threats and wants to “rip his arms off.”

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), with whom Adam shares a contentious relationship, considers making him a big part of the Newman Enterprise. Adam is disinterested and, in this way, chooses to make his life all the more miserable. So even if Tucker goes after Adam, Victor will not let him.

And if Victor is late and Tucker is already onto Adam, it’s worse. Given how tenacious Victor is, he will not let Tucker have it easy if Adam is harmed.

On the other hand, viewers hope that Adam realizes that pursuing Sally is a lost game, even if they have feelings for one another. She is somehow not convinced about Adam, given his shady past, and intends to stick around Nick despite this crack in their relationship. The entire game may change based on Nick’s radical decision if he takes any.

So, right now, two people have serious enmity with Adam: Tucker and Nick. Either of them can be responsible for hurting him or making him disappear if that happens.

Fans also want The Young and the Restless makers to put Adam into a coma only to make him wake up remembering nothing. That way, he won’t be anyone’s punching bag anymore, and it will be a fresh start for the fan-favorite character.

The Young and the Restless airs its episodes from Monday to Friday on CBS.