Who is Eric Braeden married to? All about his wife and marriage as Young and the Restless star reveals cancer diagnosis

Well-known actor Eric Braeden recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He disclosed the news during a Facebook Live session, stating that he had been suffering from prostate problems during his recovery from knee-replacement surgery. A subsequent visit to the doctor revealed high-grade cancer cells near his bladder.

He is reportedly already undergoing immunotherapy, which will be a six-week plan. He also stated that he is learning to listen to his body and not push himself more than his limits. He continued:

"So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain't going to get me, I'm going to get it. It'll be in top form again soon."

Eric added that he will continue acting on daily soaps despite his health issues. Stating that he loved acting and will continue to entertain people, he said:

"So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."

Eric Braeden is popular for his performance as Victor Newman in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. He has been married to Dale Russell since 1966.

Eric Braeden and Dale Russell tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony

Eric Braeden and Dale Russell first met in 1964 (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Born on November 17, 1941, Dale Suzanne Russell is a former actress who gained recognition for her performance in Holiday in the Sun. Her net worth is estimated to be around $800,000 and she currently works as an interior designer.

Eric and Dale first met during the '60s and started dating. They tied the knot in October 1966 in a private wedding ceremony and later became the parents of a son named Christian Gudegast. Eric Braeden has always described Dale as someone who supported him throughout his successful career in the film and TV industry.

The duo have participated together in some philanthropic work. They have supported the Alzheimer's Association and worked on increasing awareness for Parkinson's disease research.

The duo's son Christian is a well-known writer and filmmaker. He worked as a director for a music video and has been a screenwriter for A Man Apart and London Has Fallen. He is also the producer and director of the 2018 heist action film, Den of Thieves.

Eric Braeden is popular for his performances in various TV shows

Eric Braeden gained recognition for his appearance as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless since the 80s. He is also known for his performances in The Rat Patrol and Colossus: The Forbin Project.

He has also appeared in several films like 100 Rifles, Titanic, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, The Judge and Jake Wyler, and more. He last appeared as "Ziggy" Zerhusen in Den of Thieves in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes