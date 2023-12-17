Who was Colin Burgess? Net worth and all you need to know as AC/DC’s original drummer dies aged 77

Colin Burgess, the original drummer for AC/DC, has tragically passed away at the age of 77. The band confirmed the news of his demise by stating that Colin Burgess died on December 16, 2023. While the band did not state his cause of death, they shared an emotional message for the drummer:

Social media users mourn the passing away of the legendary singer as AC/DC confirmed the death. (Image via Twitter)

Colin Burgess, born in November 1946, became a part of AC/DC in November 1973, after he left an Australian band, in which he was a drummer too.

Just four months after being a part of AC/DC, he was fired from the band as he was caught being intoxicated while performing. However, he was a part of the song, Can I Sit Next To You, Girl, which received a lot of success globally.

All Famous Birthday called Colin Burgess “one of the richest drummers from Australia,” and claimed that he had a net worth of $5 million.

Colin Burgess and his brother Denny formed a hard rock band, His Majesty, in 1983

Colin Burgess was a legendary drummer popular for many of his songs like 5:10 Man, Thaink about Tomorrow Today, Turn Up Your Radio, and Because I Love You.

Born and brought up in Sydney, Australia, he started his career with The Untamed, and then formed a band with his brother Denny in 1967, which was called Honeybunch.

However, he then moved from band to band, until he became a popular guitarist as he joined AC/DC. Just four months later, he was replaced by Phil Rudd. But as the new drummer was also injured in March 1975, Burgess was once again called as his replacement for a few weeks.

A few years later, Colin formed another band with his brother, Denny, in 1983, which was a hard rock band, called His Majesty.

The duo signed up a Japanese singer Yukiko Davis, and Spike Williams played the guitar. The band performed at many locations and released several songs, which received minor success.

All of his performances and songs fetched him a great fortune, making his net worth more than $5 million. All throughout his career, he had also been the recipient of many awards.

As the legendary drummer passed away, social media users are now remembering him for his iconic songs and drumming which made him an essential part of AC/DC.

While tributes continue to pour in on social media, the family of the deceased drummer has not addressed the unfortunate news. At the moment, the friends and family have also not revealed the details of the funeral or memorial services.