Who was Cynthia Plaster Caster? Tributes pour in as 'super groupie' and artist dies aged 74

Cynthia Plaster Caster, also known as Cynthia Albritton, recently passed away on April 21 at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by her representatives, who said that she died following a long illness.

Albittron was famous for the plaster casts she took of several top musicians’ private parts. An official statement from her family members is still awaited and further details about her funeral are yet to be revealed.

Naked Persimmon @NakedPersimmon Deeply saddened to report the passing of Cynthia Albritton (a.k.a., Cynthia Plaster Caster) today. Cynthia was infamously known for making plaster casts of male rock stars' penises in the 1960s and '70s, and very nearly casted Peter Tork, until Fate intervened. More below: Deeply saddened to report the passing of Cynthia Albritton (a.k.a., Cynthia Plaster Caster) today. Cynthia was infamously known for making plaster casts of male rock stars' penises in the 1960s and '70s, and very nearly casted Peter Tork, until Fate intervened. More below: https://t.co/qwqJDO8ls1

Everything known about Cynthia Plaster Caster

Cynthia Plaster Caster was a famous American artist and self-described recovering groupie who gained recognition for creating plaster casts of popular persons’ private parts. She began her career in 1968 and was a resident of Chicago at the time.

Albittron’s collection included Jimi Hendrix, Wayne Kramer, Pete Shelley, Jello Biafra, Laetitia Sadier, Sally Timms, Karen O, and others. She eventually expanded her subjects to include filmmakers and other artists, which amassed a collection of 50 plaster p*nises.

Cynthia Plaster Caster performing at ATP Bowlie 2 weekend festival at Butlin's holiday camp, Minehead, Somerset (Image via Edd Wesmacott/Getty Images)

She met Frank Zappa, who found her concept of casting a humorous and creative art form. Zappa moved to Los Angeles, which according to Albittron was a veritable groupie heaven with no lack of willing assistants eager to prepare the subjects for casting.

After her apartment was robbed in 1971, she and Zappa decided that the casts should be preserved for a future exhibition, and entrusted them to Zappa’s legal partner, Herb Cohen, for safekeeping. The exhibition idea did not work due to the lack of famous rock stars willing to participate and she made no casts between 1971 and 1980.

Cynthia had to go to court in 1993 to retrieve the 25 casts Cohen held and she held her first exhibition of the casts in New York City in 2000. Her career was showcased in the 2001 documentary, Plaster Caster, and she inspired two songs, Five Short Minutes by Jim Croce and Plaster Caster by Kiss.

A television conversation between her and Frank Zappa’s group, the GTOs, was also included on their 1969 album, Permanent Damage. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Chicago on the Hard Party ticket in 2010.

Netizens pay tribute to Cynthia Plaster Caster on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes from the public as soon as they heard the news of Cynthia’s death:

Steve Diet Goedde @stevedietgoedde RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster. I knew Cynthia from the Chicago scene in the '90s; she was always the kindest soul to me. I spent an afternoon with her at her place on the north side in 1999 and took a bunch of portraits. This was one of my favorites. RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster. I knew Cynthia from the Chicago scene in the '90s; she was always the kindest soul to me. I spent an afternoon with her at her place on the north side in 1999 and took a bunch of portraits. This was one of my favorites. https://t.co/2htzcYhhVK

ANGALIA BIANCA | IN DEEP 📚 🌐 @AngaliaBianca Your laughter, humor, & smile brought happiness to All! GODSPEED 🏾 #RIP I'm devastated to hear of my beautiful friend Cynthia Plaster Caster passing today. I will miss you and always love youYour laughter, humor, & smile brought happiness to All! GODSPEED I'm devastated to hear of my beautiful friend Cynthia Plaster Caster passing today. I will miss you and always love you ❤🎶 Your laughter, humor, & smile brought happiness to All! GODSPEED 💔🙏🏾 #RIP https://t.co/jzOtqkm4Zz

Mike Everleth @MikeEverleth



youtu.be/iEUPOug4rYc RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster. My wife made an amazing documentary about her that brought us together. I’m quite devastated to hear that she’s gone today RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster. My wife made an amazing documentary about her that brought us together. I’m quite devastated to hear that she’s gone todayyoutu.be/iEUPOug4rYc

Jon Solomon @jonsolomon SPIN @SPIN

spin.com/2022/04/cynthi… Cynthia Albritton, Known as Cynthia Plaster Caster, Dies at 74 Cynthia Albritton, Known as Cynthia Plaster Caster, Dies at 74spin.com/2022/04/cynthi… When I was a freshman in college, I was asked to interview Cynthia Plaster Caster live on the radio. I had never interviewed anyone live on the radio before. She made the whole interview effortless and was exceedingly charming while keeping it all FCC friendly. RIP. twitter.com/SPIN/status/15… When I was a freshman in college, I was asked to interview Cynthia Plaster Caster live on the radio. I had never interviewed anyone live on the radio before. She made the whole interview effortless and was exceedingly charming while keeping it all FCC friendly. RIP. twitter.com/SPIN/status/15…

The Handcuffs @TheHandcuffs RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster, our dear friend. They broke the mold when they made you, doll! @cynthiapcaster RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster, our dear friend. They broke the mold when they made you, doll! @cynthiapcaster

ɹǝʇlɐH pƎ @edhalter RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster, legend. I interviewed her during my brief period as an on-air personality (on a website in 2000) but it's one of my fave things I've ever done. May her work live on forever! vimeo.com/17556707 RIP Cynthia Plaster Caster, legend. I interviewed her during my brief period as an on-air personality (on a website in 2000) but it's one of my fave things I've ever done. May her work live on forever! vimeo.com/17556707

Miranda Brown @mirandanmf one time I sat next to cynthia plaster caster at a quiet night at the hideout, but I was too awed and dumbstruck to try to make conversation with her. rip to a real one. one time I sat next to cynthia plaster caster at a quiet night at the hideout, but I was too awed and dumbstruck to try to make conversation with her. rip to a real one.

Further details about her family and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan