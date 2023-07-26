Who is Dalia Dippolito and where is she now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen

The case of Dalia Dippolito is one that has captured the attention of the public for years. In 2009, Dippolito was arrested for trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband Michael Dippolito.

The case was caught on camera, and Dippolito's actions were broadcast on national television. In the end, she was found guilty of soliciting murder and given a 20-year prison term.

Dippolito was motivated to kill her husband because she was unhappy with her marriage and wanted to collect his insurance money. She was also attracted to the hitman whom she hired, and believed he would help her get away with murder.

The upcoming Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, titled The Sting, will explore Dippolito's case in detail. Viewers will learn about the events that led up to the murder plot, as well as the evidence that was used to convict Dalia.

The episode will also feature interviews with Dalia herself, as well as with her friends, family, and the hitman she'd hired.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per IMDb, reads:

"Newlywed Dalia Dippolito returns home from the gym to the awful news that her husband had been killed; in a case where almost nothing is as it seems, investigators want to know if Dalia is diabolical or an unwitting pawn in a hoax gone wrong."

The episode premieres on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 7 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

Dalia Dippolito was released on house arrest in 2016

Dalia Dippolito with ex-husband Michael Dippolito (Image via Oxygen)

Dalia Dippolito was a young woman who seemed to have it all. She was beautiful, married to a wealthy man, and lived in a luxurious home. But behind closed doors, Dippolito was a different person. She was controlling, manipulative and desperate to be famous.

In 2009, Dippolito's husband, Michael, caught her talking to an undercover police officer who she thought was a hitman. The officer had been posing as a hitman for months, and had recorded Dippolito as she discussed her plans to have her husband killed.

In the recordings, Dippolito can be heard saying that she wanted her husband dead so that she could collect his life insurance money and become a reality TV star. She also talked about how she would make it look like a robbery gone wrong.

She was caught after a friend of hers, Mohammed Shihadeh, contacted the police and told them that she was planning to have her husband killed. Shihadeh had been approached by Dippolito, who asked him to find a hitman for her, but instead of finding a hitman, he went to the police. Dippolito was arrested shortly afterward and was charged with solicitation of first-degree murder.

Her case went to trial twice, and both times the jury deadlocked. However, in 2017 she was finally convicted at her third trial and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

]She was imprisoned at Florida's Lowell Correctional Facility, but was placed on house arrest in the year 2016 as she would give birth to a son. The son's father, however, years later was revealed to be Robert Davis, a criminal with a long history of aggravated battery.

Dalia Dippolito is scheduled to be released from prison in 2032, however, her attorney Greg Rosenfeld is still working to have her released.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's episode The Sting premieres on Oxygen on July 27, 2023, at 7 pm ET.