Who is Danae Hays? Age and all about the TikTok comedian star in the wake of recent split from her wife of 3 years 

Influencer, actress, and comedian Danae Hays announced her decision to separate from her wife of three years Mandie Kaii via a joint statement published on Instagram on August 30.

“We are both deeply saddened to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. This decision did not come easy as we both have so much love and respect for one another... but it is truly what is best for both of us.”

Danae Hays also shared gratitude for her fans’ love all these years for their public relationship, but requested privacy during the “extremely difficult time,” as they navigated through it all.

The 31-year-old internet personality also told People Magazine she was thankful for her fans’ support and for giving her the time “to process this and close this chapter.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the road with my fans and doing what brings me the most joy… making people laugh! Hopefully, you can come to a show soon, and we can turn this into a happy story on how fun the tour is!” she stated.

Hays and Kaii first connected in 2016 via Instagram, following which they met in real life. Soon they began dating and eventually married in April 2021.

Everything you need to know about Danae Hays in the wake of her marital separation

Danae Hays is a content creator, comic, actress, musician, and influencer from Alabama, who is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee. She is best known for her “cast of zany southern characters” and “parody country music songs” including Rode Hard, All It Takes, and D*ck in My Nightstand.

Hays is popular on Spotify and Apple Music streaming platforms and has a combined following of 3.6 million followers and roughly 2 billion views/ listens. She rose to fame in late 2021 when one of her prank call videos went viral and earned over 25 million views.

In 2023, her debut solo country/ comedy single Rode Hard peaked at number 5 and number 8 on the Country Global iTunes Charts and Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, respectively. She was also number 22 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales and number 34 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists.

She has been on her first-ever comedy tour over the last few months, which is to last until December, and has completely sold out. Danae Hays and her ex-wife, Mandie Kaii, also hosted a weekly podcast titled The Refined and Rowdy Show. It was launched in the fall of last year and has over a million listeners.

The TikToker with more than 3 million followers has also acted on several projects, including the fantasy rom-com film Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper and the buddy comedy movie Summer Camp, both of which came out in 2024. She is also a passionate golfer.

During an October 2022 interview with LGBTQNation, Danae Hays, who identifies as queer, shared how she knew she was attracted to girls at 9. However, her parents did not approve and sent her to conversion therapy. Later, with the support of her old teachers and friends, she left her hometown at 25 and moved to Nashville with Mandie Kaii.

According to the tour dates available on Danae Hays' social media, she is to perform in Florida, Texas, and Los Angeles this month.

