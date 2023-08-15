Who did Darren Kent play in Game of Thrones? Character explored as actor dies aged 36 

Darren Kent, the popular British actor, died at the age of 36, on Friday, August 11, 2023, as per USA TODAY. The actor, director, and writer was born in Essex and took on roles in several sci-fi projects during his career. He also acted in projects like the East Enders and the movie Snow White and the Huntsman. However, he was well-known for playing Goatherd, in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet and many fans and fellow actors paid tribute to the late actor after the news came to light. Darren is survived by his parents.

Darren Kent starred opposite Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

Darren Kent passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, after a long battle with several health issues. He suffered from osteoporosis and arthritis and also had a rare skin disease that developed during the early years of his acting career.

The news of the critically acclaimed actor's demise spread after his agency, Carey Dodd Associates posted a statement on Twitter on August 15.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend," it read.

Darren Kent was known for his roles in Sunnyboy, Mirrors, The Little Stranger, and many more. He is best known for his role in the famous show Game of Thrones, in which he played Goatherd, a grieving father. Darren appeared in season 4 of the show in an episode titled, Children.

This was the final episode of the season and the 40th episode of the entire series. In the episode, Darren appeared in front of Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of Dragons, played by Emilia Clarke.

Goatherd was seen carrying the charred body of his 3-year-old daughter, Zalla, as he showed the Khaleesi what her dragon named Drogon had done. A grieving Goatherd spoke in his native language and said:

"He came from the sky. The black one. The winged shadow. He came from that sky and... my girl. My little girl."

The purpose of the scene was to illustrate to the self-proclaimed queen, the destruction that her untrained dragons brought to people.

Darren was hailed by many for his work and also won the Best Actor Award at the 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards for his portrayal of Danny in Sunnyboy.

Fans and fellow artists pay tribute to Darren Kent

After the news of Darren's death was unveiled by his agency on Twitter, many fans and colleagues paid tribute to the humble actor.

Lee Mead, who starred in Kent's directorial Mein Freund told TV Insider:

"Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news."

Several netizens also took to social media to pay tribute to the fine actor and director.

Darren Kent's latest work as a director was the 2021 BBC series The Break. The last acting role he took on was in Birds Sorrow, a short film that released in 2023.