Coldplay has become involved in another lawsuit, according to an exclusive reveal by Variety. The band is currently facing a lawsuit from their former manager, Dave Holmes. Dave had been their manager for almost the entire duration of their more than two-decade-long career until they decided to part ways approximately a year ago.

The band is being sued for breach of contract by the band's erstwhile manager, whose contributions are documented in the band's official documentary, A Head Full Of Dreams.

In 2016, the band faced a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Joe Satriani. However, they were able to reach a settlement outside of court, resulting in the case being dismissed by Judge Dean D Pregerson.

A brief look into the Coldplay lawsuit

The whole particulars of the lawsuit are inaccessible due to the non-disclosure of UK litigation documents before trial, in contrast to the practice in the United States. However, based on published information, it is possible to provide additional clarification regarding the nature of the complaint.

Under UK law, applicable only to England and Wales, breach of contract falls under sections 431 to 438 of the Companies Act of 2006. The contract breach claims states:

"A party to a contract upon the other party's breach is entitled to damages to compensate him for loss resulting from the breach assessed in accordance with the rules set out in sections 434 to 448. Damages are generally awarded by way of a lump sum of money expressed in sterling."

Dave Holmes left Coldplay a year ago, after working with them for 22 years. He first met the band in 2000, working alongside Phil Hervey during the group's early years.

More about Coldplay and their music career

The band began their career as Starfish, a band formed as a collaboration between Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion while they were at University College in London, UK. The band's final name was found courtesy of their friend Tim Crompton, as stated in the Life in Technicolor: A Celebration of Coldplay biography:

The final name change came courtesy of close friend and fellow UCL student Tim Crompton. Tim was in the process of putting a band of old schoolmates together (later called Bettina Motive).

The note continues:

While killing time waiting for a delayed removal van, he had considered the name after he found a copy of Philip Horky's book, Child's Reflections, ColdPlay. Tim had a list of potential band names but ColdPlay was quickly rejected; the future bandmates didn't like it, so they discarded it. Starfish were happy to pick it up.

The band achieved commercial acclaim with their second studio album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, which was released on August 26, 2022. The album was a chart-topper on multiple album charts and has multi-platinum sales certifications in several countries, including UK, US, France and Canada.