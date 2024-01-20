Who is David Bailey? All about Marie Helvin's ex-husband as 71-year-old model poses for age-defying campaign for lingerie brand Bluebella

Former supermodel and ex-wife of photographer David Bailey, Marie Helvin, has made a sensational return to the world of fashion as the face of Bluebella's 2024 lingerie campaign. The theme of the upcoming collection starring Helvin is “self-love and individuality.”

Currently 71, Helvin has had a phenomenal career in both mainstream modeling as well as on television. Having appeared on the cover of the British Vogue 12 times, Helvin played a key role in defining the role of a supermodel in the 1980s. She was the pioneer of “detox” in the 1990s, appeared as a judge on British Next Top Model, and launched her own collection of body/swimwear before 2000.

Marie also suffered from breast cancer and had to undergo a mastectomy in 2022. Talking about her return with Bluebella to The Sun, Helvin shared:

“It makes me so angry that women are ignored and become invisible after 60. Marketing execs and brands are fixated on women in their 20s and 30s, and ignore women past that age. This has got to stop.”

As per The Daily Mail UK, Helvin credits David Bailey, her husband of 10 years, with launching her career. The two divorced in 1985.

Bailey, who is currently 86, is a British photographer renowned globally for his fashion photography. He was born in London in 1938, originally belonging to a working-class family. As a boy, the photographer left school at a young age to work menial jobs. At 19, Bailey served in the Royal Air Force in Malaysia.

David Bailey: Helvin’s ex-husband and the pioneer of contemporary photography

David Bailey At The TASCHEN Gallery (Image by Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

From a young age, Bailey developed a keen interest in painting and photography, applying for an apprenticeship at the John French Studio immediately after returning from Malaysia. It was here that he had his first experience with fashion photography. In 1960, Bailey started working for the British Vogue, where he spent 15 years of his career.

Beyond photography, Bailey also directed TV commercials and produced documentary films as well as a number of books. The Intruder (1999) – a feature film directed by Bailey, is reportedly his best work as a director.

Some of his most remarkable photography books include Box of Pin-ups (1964), David Bailey, London NWI: Urban Landscapes (1982), David Bailey’s Rock and Roll Heroes (1997), and David Bailey: Chasing Rainbows (2001).

David Bailey with wife Catherine at Saatchi Gallery opening (Image by Getty Images/John Li)

David Bailey married four times in his life and has been divorced thrice. His first marriage was with Rosemary Bramble in 1960, which lasted for four years. In. 1965, Bailey married actress Catherine Deneuve, but the couple got divorced in 1972.

Bailey got married to supermodel Marie Helvin in 1975. He was 37 at the time, while Helvin was 23. After marriage, the two also produced a photography book together, called Trouble and Strife (1980). Bailey’s marriage with Helvin lasted for 10 years, after which the couple got divorced in 1985.

A year after his divorce from Melvin, Bailey married model Catherine Dyer. The two are still married, and also have a son together – Fenton Fox Bailey. Like his father, Fenton is also a photographer.

In 2001, Bailey was awarded a CBE from the Royal Family for his outstanding contributions to the photography community. He was also titled One of the World’s Most Influential Photographers by Floren.

In 2018, Bailey was diagnosed with vascular dementia but still continues to work, claiming his disease doesn’t affect it.