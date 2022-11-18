Who is Dawnn Lewis? Actor set to play Prime Minister Angela Honig in Young Rock season 3

Young Rock Season 3 Episode 3 will air on NBC on Friday, November 18 at 8:30 p.m. EST. Titled On the Ropes, the episode will introduce veteran actor Dawnn Lewis as Prime Minister Angela Honig. The official description of his character reads:

“Strong leader and tough negotiator, though her longtime love of professional wrestling might be the key to finding common ground in an ongoing diplomatic crisis.”

Honig is the newly-elected leader of the coffee-rich town of Gjelghiughm, and her timeline is set in 2033. She will also appear on the fourth episode of the show, Night of the Chi- Chi's.

Dawnn Lewis: Life, career, appearances

Dawnn Lewis previously appeared in another NBC sitcom, A Different World. The sitcom was created by Bill Cosby and ran for six seasons from September 24, 1987, to July 9, 1993.

Lewis’ character, Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, was a mainstay from season 1 through season 5. Aside from starring in the hit show, Lewis co-wrote the theme song with Bill Cosby and Stu Gardner.

Her character Vinson was revealed to be a Hillman College graduate and the owner of Vinson-Taylor-Made Temps Corporate.

Apart from A Different World, Dawnn Lewis is also known for her performances in Hangin' with Mr. Cooper (ABC sitcom), I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988 film), Veronica Mars (2019), Hangin' with Mr. Cooper (1992-93), and Better Call Saul (2015), among others.

Lewis as a voice actor

Further, the Brooklyn born has lent her voice to Bunyan and Babe (2017), Strange Frame: Love & Sax (2015), Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm (1996), Futurama (1999-2012), Heavy Gear: The Animated Series (2001-02), Carmen Sandiego (2019-21).

Lewis has also provided voice work for video games such as X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse (2005), Marvel: Ultimate Alliance (2006), Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 (2009), Tacoma (2017), and Fallout 76 (2018), among others.

Lewis voices the character of Captain Freeman in Star Trek: Lower Decks. (Image via YouTube/Setozy)

Dawnn Lewis is currently voicing Captain Carol Freeman from the critically acclaimed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The third season of Mike McMahan's adult animated TV series is currently streaming on Paramount+, with the fourth season possibly arriving next year.

Lewis on Young Rock

Around September, Dawnn Lewis took to social media to announce her association with Young Rock. She posted a photo featuring herself and Johnson and wrote:

“Can I just say how much of a blast I had working with @therock! We literally laughed, cried (well, I cried & he handed me tissues), swapped back in the day stories and talked about everything under the sun.”

Describing The Mummy Returns actor as a “kind, thoughtful, insanely busy man,” Dawnn Lewis added that their “scenes together felt like we’ve known each other forever.” She noted:

“He has been truly blessed with talent, resources, support, opportunities, love, joy, wisdom, wise council, family, friends & fans from around the world. . . And he knows and deeply appreciates ALL OF IT!!”

Dawnn Lewis's social service endeavors

Apart from being a star on celluloid, Dawnn Lewis is also noted for her philanthropic activities. She has been the founder and CEO of A New Day Foundation, whose motto is:

“You can create a new day of opportunity through giving.”

The foundation’s mission, as per its website, reads:

“To provide financial and programmatic support towards the empowerment and education of underserved youth; provide capacity building pro bono services to assist small/grassroots non-profits, and to provide general support services in underserved communities.”

