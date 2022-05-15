Who was Debbie Kelly and how did she die? NBC Dateline Weekend Mystery explores Texas VP's killing

NBC News' Dateline: The Silhouette focuses on the investigation into the death of Deborah Kelly and the subsequent trial. She was shot dead by her husband in her San Antonio home back in October 2015.

Later, her husband made a frantic 911 call. The authorities arrived and found Kelly with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Who was Debbie Kelly, and how did she die?

Debbie Kelly was the Vice President for National Surgical Healthcare, where she'd been working for seven years. Born on June 24, 1967, Kelly was a Kansas native. She'd been living in San Antonio at the time of her death.

She is survived by her husband, Lars Erik Itzo; her parents, James and Lucie ''Anne'' Kelly; her brother, David Kelly and his wife Stacey; nieces and nephews, Lauren, Anna, and Noah Kelly; and aunts, Patsy Ford, Mabel Lour and Vicky Bolton.

Known for her dedication to work, she frequently traveled for work purposes. In October 2015, she returned home sometime around 4 AM and was shot dead by her husband Lars Erik Itzo, who later placed a frantic 911 call, and the police took Lars in for questioning.

During subsequent interrogations, Lars told the police that he heard some noises very early in the morning and that their dog was barking. Suspecting a burglary, Lars checked to see if someone broke in with his shotgun.

As he approached the bedroom doorway, he saw someone in front of him and fired the gun. After failing to reload his weapon, he returned to get his 9mm handgun when he heard the screams and realized he'd shot his wife.

Lars told the police that he thought his wife was still in bed with him and that he alerted her before getting up to check if someone had broken in. After finding out he'd shot his wife, a devastated Lars made a 911 call in which he could be heard crying.

Subsequently, in the ring, he can be heard trying to revive her with CPR instructions and placing a plastic bag on Kelly's wound to stop the bleeding. The police, however, did not believe him, and they felt that his grief wasn't genuine.

A year later, Lars stood trial in which he was found not guilty of murder but manslaughter. Although prosecutors had pressed for a murder verdict, they failed to provide a clear motive. Lars was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

