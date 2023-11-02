Who is Dhani Harrison? All about George Harrison's son ahead of The Beatles' last song 

Dhani Harrison is the son of the legendary guitarist George Harrison, who was a vital member of the iconic rock band The Beatles. The band has released what will be their final song, although the band officially parted ways in 1974. The song is called Now and Then, and it has been 45 years in the making.

The first bars for the song were written by John Lennon back in 1978, and the production was completed last year. The song is credited to Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, featuring all four Beatles. In a complete circle, it's being released alongside their 1962 debut track, Love Me Do, as a double A-side single.

Director Peter Jackson (known for the Lord of the Rings trilogy) directed the video for the song, and he claimed in an interview with the Beatles website that Dhani Harrison was moved to tears upon discussing Now and Then with him. Jackson needed help with the ending of the video, and Dhani assisted him.

All about Dhani Harrison ahead of The Beatles' last song Now and Then

Dhani Harrison is a British musician who is the only child of the famous rock guitarist George Harrison and his wife, Olivia Harrison. Dhani Harrison was born in Windsor, Berkshire, at HRH Princess Christian's Hospital on August 1, 1978. He was raised in Friar Park, the estate where his father had resided since 1970, in Henley-on-Thames with his parents.

Harrison received a bachelor's degree in physics and industrial design from Brown University. Dhani decided to become a professional musician in his father's footsteps after pursuing a career as a car designer at McLaren Automotive.

Harrison and Jeff Lynne worked together to finish his father's last album, Brainwashed, following George's death in 2001. The album was released in 2002 and won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for Marwa Blues at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards in 2004.

One year after his father's passing, Dhani Harrison took part in the Concert for George. Some of his father's friends and associates, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Ravi Shankar, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Jim Keltner, and Joe Brown, were present at the Eric Clapton-organized event. Harrison filled in for most of the evening on acoustic background guitar.

Dhani Harrison is also part of a band called Thenewno2, where he plays the lead guitar and synthesizer and is also on the vocals. You Are Here, Thenewno2's debut album, was made available online on August 11, 2008, and in physical stores on March 31, 2009.

Dhani is a spitting image of his father, George Harrison, and he also dedicates his music to his father's legacy. He debuted his solo album, IN//PARALLEL, in October 2017. Harrison continued his career as a film composer during the ensuing years, contributing to the HBO documentary The Case Against Adnan Syed. In October 2023, Harrison made a comeback with his second album, Innerstanding.

Lennon wrote the first draft of Now and Then in 1978. Originally an unfinished home demo, the surviving Beatles decided to record it after John Lennon passed away. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving Beatles, added overdubs to finish the song almost thirty years later. Now and Then was released on November 2, 2023, as a double A-side single and a new mix of the band's first single, Love Me Do.