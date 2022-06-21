Who Do You Believe?: What happened to Chazmun Conley?

Who Do You Believe?, the much-watched and highly interesting true-crime show on ABC, is all set to release its latest episode titled 'Kill Thy Neighbor' on Tuesday. It is an astounding story of a terrible feud between two neighbors, Marc Williams and Chazmun Conley, which led to the unfortunate death of Williams.

The upcoming Who Do You Believe? episode will air on June 21, 2022, exclusively on ABC Network. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"An up-and-coming Detroit neighborhood appears to be a mini oasis providing a new start for members of a tight-knit community, but not everything is what it seems. When outsider Chaz moves in, he quickly finds himself locked in a war with his next-door neighbor Marc."

The synopsis of the latest Who Do You Believe? episode also adds:

"Lines are crossed, threats are made, and egos flare, ultimately leaving one of them lying dead in the street and the other fighting for their life in court. Was it self-defense or murder? In a battle on the block, which side of the fence are you on?"

Viewers have eagerly been waiting to see how the two sides of the hair-raising story will unfold in the June 21 episode of Who Do You Believe?.

A property fued landed Chazmun Conley in jail will be shown in the latest episode of Who Do You Believe?

Who did Chazmun Conley do?

Chazmun Conley, who was 33-years-old at the time, was Marc Williams' neighbor, who lived in the 5-point community in Detroit, Michigan, with his two daughters and girlfriend. He was an insurance agent and was also starting to build a career in the music industry.

Conley was a new member of the community and initially, was on quite good terms with his neighbor Marc. However, everything between the two changed when Marc allegedly overtook Chazmun's property while he and his family were away from their house.

Upon his return to the neighborhood, Conley found out that Williams had started a body shop on his property without his permission or knowledge. Soon enough, it became the reason for an alarming feud between the two, which went on for a long period of time.

However, the feud ended on April 15, 2019, after Conley ended up shooting Williams seven times with a handgun after the two got into a heated altercation. As shown in the upcoming episode of Who Do You Believe?, another neighbor found Williams lying on the ground with multiple bullet wounds.

Unfortunately, however, Marc Williams reportedly died from the gunshot wounds after he was taken to the hospital. Later, Conley surrendered to the police who arrested him on the spot.

Where is he now?

After Conley was arrested by the police, he was charged with felony firearm and second-degree murder. However, he insisted that he was innocent and even claimed that his actions were purely in self-defense.

In August 2019, the jury found Chazmun Conley not guilty and he was freed from all charges.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming Who Do You Believe? episode tilted, 'Kill Thy Neighbor', which will premiere this Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on ABC Network.

