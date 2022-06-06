What time will Who Do You Believe? episode 5 air on ABC? Show set to revisit Sandra Garner's story

Every tale has two sides, and ABC's true-crime docuseries Who Do You Believe? seeks to unearth both by extensively interviewing people on both sides of a crime.

The narratives of two primary characters involved in an incident are thoroughly investigated in a back-and-forth arrangement with the assistance of split-screens. Additionally, a significant number of the preceeding events are enacted in order to illustrate the participants' respective accounts, thus proving that everyone's side of the event is different. Even though judgments and other implications are addressed at the episode's conclusion, the audience is also given the opportunity to make their own interpretations.

The official synopsis of the true-crime documentary series Who Do You Believe? reads:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details."

Every Tuesday, the docu-series features a different crime, mainly focusing on felonies such as robbery, fraud cases, and at times, even murder cases. Who Do You Believe? episodes are also available to stream on Hulu, as the platform drops the episodes every Wednesday, following their ABC premiere on Tuesdays.

What time will Who Do You Believe? Season 1 episode 5 air on ABC?

Behind-the-scene pictures from ABC's Who Do You Believe? episode 5 titled Slayed While Sleeping (Image via ABC)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Who Do You Believe? episode 5 titled Slayed While Sleeping, which is set to revisit Sandra Garner's tragic story, is expected to debut on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

According to the episode's official synopsis,

"If you cannot trust your own mother or your own child, who can you trust? After Sandra Garner’s husband is murdered in their bed the night of their anniversary, a series of wild alibis and a bizarre 911 call leaves mother and son pointing fingers and questioning whether the other is lying. In a curious case where evidence suddenly materializes and accusations fly, even the police is puzzled, but will you be? With each claiming the other had a motive and the opportunity to pull the trigger, it’s up to you to decide."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

What is Sandra Garner's story?

When Sandra Garner's husband, Jon, was shot thrice and killed while he was asleep, hours after the couple celebrated their 18th anniversary, the former was accused of murdering her partner when the investigation and house search led the authorities to find a gun under the front seat of Sandra's car along with gun residue in her hands and an extensive internet search history on how to kill somebody in their sleep and ways to kill someone without getting caught.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

When Sandra was charged with first-degree murder in her husband's murder case, she went on trial in September 2019, and fingers were pointed at her son by the defense team. After a 4-week long controversial trial consisting of 400 pieces of evidence and 25 witnesses, the jury found the accused not guilty of Jon Garner's murder.

The upcoming Who Do You Believe? episode will revisit Jon Garner's murder case from the perspectives of the wife Sandra Garner and son Wesley Miller.

Watch the upcoming episode of the true-crime docueries to witness the never-before-seen details and get to the conclusion of the case. The episode is expected to air on ABC this Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far