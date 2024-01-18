Doja Cat's mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has recently filed a temporary restraining order against her son and the singer's brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, for his violent behavior. Deborah allegedly claimed in the documents that Raman injured her daughter and also knocked out her teeth, as per Page Six.

Deborah additionally stated that Raman has reportedly attacked and threatened her daughter multiple times since 2023. She revealed that the latest incident happened earlier this month, adding that Doja is now feeling "unsafe and traumatized."

Furthermore, Deborah mentioned that her son "verbally assaulted" Doja Cat in a degrading manner and stole and damaged a few things that belonged to the artist. Similar orders have been issued against Raman for the last six years, as disclosed by Deborah.

While the court has granted temporary protection against Raman, Doja has to file a similar restraining order from her side to get the same protection.

Doja Cat reportedly has a few siblings: Family members and more explored

The latest reports of Doja Cat's mother filing a restraining order against her son once again brought the family into the spotlight. Doja has preferred to remain silent regarding her siblings, and a rumor emerged in 2021, claiming that she has a twin brother, as per Distractify.

The source of the rumor remains unknown but netizens shared multiple tweets at the time, saying that her brother has got similar looks. However, Doja did not respond to the rumor, and although she has been active on social media, she has hardly disclosed much about her family.

On the other hand, Doja's biography on Fader states that her siblings have been residing in different cities. The website did not disclose the identities of her siblings.

Doja grew up under the guidance of her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, a fashion designer and painter. Fader states that although Doja's father and actor Dumisani Dlamini was not with her all the time while she grew up, she once stated through Instagram that she was never angry with him for the same. She continued:

"It's always great to have both of your parents in your life and all of your brothers and sisters and everybody loves each other. But like, sh*t isn't like that sometimes."

While speaking to VladTV in 2020, Doja Cat praised her father by describing him as an "incredible" individual. She also addressed a dancing video of her father, saying that she never knew about his dancing skills.

Doja Cat is confirmed to perform at the upcoming Coachеlla 2024

Doja Cat's name has been added to thе list of singеrs performing at this year's Coachеlla, which will be held at thе Empirе Polo Club in California in April. USA Today states that Doja has previously pеrformеd at thе еvеnt in 2022 along with Rico Nasty and Tyga.

Apart from Doja, artists likе Lil Uzi Vеrt, Sabrina Carpеntеr, Dom Dolla, Charlottе dе Witt, Lil Jacht, J Balvin, and many others arе confirmеd to appеar at thе еvеnt. Prе-salе of thе tickеts is schеdulеd to bеgin on January 19, 2024, at 11 a.m.