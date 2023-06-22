Who is Dr Michael Guillen? Scientist recalls horrific ordeal of near death experience after getting trapped in Titanic submersible

As the search for the Titan submersible is currently underway, Dr Michael Guillen, a scientist and the first TV reporter to visit the Titanic wreckage site has recounted his experience of getting stuck in a submarine. In 2000, Dr. Michael Guillen attempted to explore the Titanic wreckage in a Russian submersible and was trapped for over an hour.

Dr. Michel Guillen was the science editor for the ABC network at the time. During an interview with BBC Radio 4, he stated that he was the first correspondent to ever report from the site of the Titanic's debris.

Dr Michael Guillen stated that he traveled in a Russian submersible that was dropped from the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh research ship, accompanied by his diving companion Brian and a Russian pilot Viktor.

According to Dr. Guillen, a collision occurred when they were near the stern of the Titanic wreckage site, and big pieces of the rusty Titanic began falling on top of their submersible. He further explained that the submersible got stranded because the underwater current was so strong that it was impossible to fly over the debris area.

"We were just fortunate. There was a better part of an hour we were stuck. And I already pretty much had said my goodbyes in my mind. I'll never forget this thought that came to my head: this is how it's going to end for you. But in the end, we sensed that something changed... there was a sense that we were floating, '' he said.

Notable is the fact that in the 2000s, only France and Russia had submersibles that could float under intense water pressure.

Dr Michael Guillen worked as the science editor at ABC News for 14 years from 1988 to 2002. He frequently appeared on Good Morning America, 20/20, Nightline, and World News Tonight during his time at ABC.

He also hosted a weekly one-hour science series on the History Channel titled Where Did It Come From?

Dr. Michael Guillen was born in East Los Angeles and had a tremendous passion for science. He graduated from UCLA with a B.S. in physics and mathematics, then went on to Cornell, where he obtained an M.S. in experimental physics and a 3D Ph.D. in physics, mathematics, and astronomy. Following that, he served as a physics instructor at Harvard University for eight years, where his work was widely praised.

The United States Coast Guard has reported that a debris field has been found near where the Titan submarine was last seen

In the latest update on the missing Titan submersible, US Coast Guard shared a statement, in which it was mentioned:

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information."

The Titan submersible carrying five people went missing on June 18, 2023. There has been no evidence of the submersible so far, but the hunt continues. The submersible may be out of oxygen presently, as was previously stated.

