Who is Dr Rick Mercurio from Squid Game: The Challenge? Player 232's identity explored

Squid Game: The Challenge introduced the audience to 456 players, each of whom came prepared to build and break alliances to become the final player to take home the $4.56 million cash prize. The competition got cutthroat with each episode, eliminating large groups of contestants at once. While it's now down to the final three, several other players made lasting impressions on the fans during their stints. One of them was player 232, Rick Mercurio. Rick was the show's oldest participant, whose narrative was, in many ways, similar to that of the OG show's player 001, Il Nam.

Rick was eliminated in episode 4, and audiences have since grown increasingly inquisitive about the Gganbu Gang leader's real life. The 69-year-old is a doctor working in the ER and also consulting as a family physician. He has a whopping 18 grandchildren and almost as many tattoos. Beekeeping is one of his fondest hobbies.

Squid Game: The Challenge – player 232 Rick Mercurio was the oldest participant

Stephen and Rick stick together. (Image via Instagram/@dr.rick.mercurio)

Squid Game: The Challenge set out to recreate the set, format, and some of the games from the original version. Not only did they succeed, but fans were also shocked to see the narratives of a few contestants overlap almost exactly with the fictional characters. Whether that was deliberate or just genius casting, we'll never know.

One contestant even had the fans flustered trying to figure out if he was a "mole," like player 001 from the original. Player 232, Rick Mercurio, was the oldest competitor, at 69 years old, who befriended and was like a "father figure" to Stephen. They both gained significant attention from fans.

Rick found himself in the Gganbu Gang in Squid Game: The Challenge. The group stood true to its name and was a formidable alliance until their elimination. He was eliminated along with Stephen in episode 4 when player 229 used her power to "break up" their larger team.

Gganbu Gang. (Image via Instagram/@dr.rick.mercurio)

His kind and generous spirit was seen throughout the game, and he stated that even if he could "help" one of his friends win, it would be a win for him too.

During Squid Game: The Challenge, Rick Mercurio frequently spoke about his passion for beekeeping and also expressed that he "wonders" if the bees "think about me."

Rick currently works and resides in Pennsylvania. He is a "doctor who works in the emergency department" and also advises other patients about a range of medical issues.

Eliminated together (Image via Instagram/@dr.rick.mercurio)

In a Squid Game: The Challenge confessional, Rick, a grandfather of 18, shared that he had several tattoos and would dedicate a new one to his time on the show.

In conversation with ScreenRant, although unfinished, Rick showed them his Squid Game tattoo. This included the shapes on the card and an ode to the Gganbu Gang, among other elements.

Player 232 wins hearts (Image via Instagram/@dr.rick.mercurio)

For many contestants, Rick was a very positive, uplifting presence to have around. The whole dorm celebrated his 69th birthday on the show with a cake, making for a wholesome community moment.

Squid Game: The Challenge has released nine episodes, and the competition has been brought down from 456 players to just the final 3. In just a day, on December 6, Netflix will air the finale episode. The three remaining contestants will have their last extravagant meal before two of them head into the Squid Game, and only one emerges as the ultimate champion.