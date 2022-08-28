Who is Emily Gorelik? Real Girlfriends in Paris star claims she knows enough french to date french boys

Bravo is all set to premiere its brand new series, Real Girlfriends in Paris on Monday, September 5, 2022. The upcoming show follows a group of six young American expats as they explore the city. One of them is Emily Gorelik from New Jersey.

According to Emily's on Bravo, she "prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafes and date French boys and, of course, shop."

The series, which will premiere a week after a long episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, appears to be inspired by Netflix's Emily in Paris. Real Girlfriends in Paris follows the cast members as they search for love in the City of Lights.

With little to no time left for the series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Emily Gorelik.

3 facts about Emily Gorelik that will help you get to know her better

1 Emily from Real Girlfriends in Paris first visited France while attending NYU

The Real Girlfriends in Paris visited France for the first time while attending NYU, and she has since decided to stay. Emily has spent the last two years honing her French skills in Paris. Emily takes pride in knowing enough French to date French boys.

2 Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star hopes to expand her mother's interior design business into Paris. Interior Productions, her mother's company, has been a custom workroom service in the interior design trade for over 30 years. They provide window treatment, upholstery, and fabrication services.

Things become more complicated when she is offered a "once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship." The series follows her as she struggles to decide whether she should follow the path her parents have chosen for her or forge her own.

3 Emily has around 3472 followers on Instagram

Emily has 3,472 Instagram followers and over 400 posts on her profile.From chilling in the sun, to traveling to enjoying an occasional glass of wine, the Real Girlfriends in Paris star keeps her followers updated on her daily activities.

Emily frequently shares photos of herself with her friends. She also posts about her appearance on the upcoming reality television series.

More information on Real Girlfriends in Paris:

The Bravo reality television show will premiere on Monday, September 5, 2022. On the show, Anya Firestone, a matchmaker who has lived in Paris for over a decade, will serve as their mentor. The official synopsis of the show reads:

The series will follow six young women - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito - who are all American expats and experiencing their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world!

Readers can check their local listings for more information on the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal