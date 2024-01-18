Who is Fallon Sherrock's partner, Cameron Menzies? Darts player's relationship explored as she makes it to PDC Q School finals

Fallon Sherrock, the renowned English professional darts player, has once again graced the stage of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, capturing the attention of darts enthusiasts worldwide. Born on July 2, 1994, Fallon Sherrock etched her name in darts history by reaching the 2015 BDO Women's World Darts Championship finals.

However, beyond her exceptional performances on the dartboard, another noteworthy aspect of Sherrock's life has intrigued fans – her relationship with fellow darts player Cameron Menzies. As Sherrock vies for victory in the championship, this article delves into the world of this darts power couple. Cameron Menzies, affectionately known as "Cammy," was born on June 27, 1989 in Glasgow, Scotland.

English professional darts player - Fallon Sherrock (Image via Getty)

The relationship dynamic: Fallon Sherrock and Cameron Menzies

Fallon Sherrock and Cameron Menzies have been acquainted since 2019, as evidenced by their Facebook profile updates. Presumably, their initial encounter took place on the dart stage during a competition.

On December 22, 2019, Menzies shared a post celebrating Sherrock's impressive 3-1 victory over the 11th seed Mensur Suljovi at the PDC World Championships. This post suggests a connection between Menzies and Sherrock dating back to late 2019 - however, images portraying them as a couple were officially shared on July 2, 2021.

Beyond the fierce competition and victories on the dartboard, Fallon Sherrock's personal life has garnered attention. This power couple continues to make waves in the darts community, influencing and inspiring aspiring players.

The romance between Fallon Sherrock and Cameron Menzies adds an intriguing layer to their individual darts' journeys. As Menzies explained to Sky Sports after his elimination from the World Championship last year,

"We enjoy our practice together, and she is a very classy player. She has done well for darts in general and is banging in 90 averages and 100 averages, the same as a lot of women."

This collaborative and supportive approach to their shared passion for darts has garnered attention from fans and the media. The dynamic duo enjoys practicing together, with Menzies admitting to occasionally losing to Sherrock, resulting in him taking over kitchen duties.

Although she finished as the runner-up to Lisa Ashton, Sherrock's tenacity and skill have made her a prominent figure in both World Darts Federation and Professional Darts Corporation events.

Notably, on August 25, 2023, Fallon Sherrock achieved a groundbreaking feat by hitting a televised 9-dart finish during the Modus Super Series. This move solidified her status as the first woman to accomplish such a remarkable feat on television.

Cameron Menzies: Partner and Competitor

Cameron Menzies's journey into the world of darts began in 2006 on the BDO circuit, debuting at the Gibraltar Open. It wasn't until 2016 that Menzies rose to prominence, achieving a significant breakthrough by clinching victory at the British Open.

In 2018, after an early exit from the BDO World Darts Championship, Menzies showcased his determination by participating in the PDC Q-School. His efforts bore fruit as he secured qualification for the European Darts Open in Leverkusen, making a notable impact by defeating Mark Wilson 6-2 in the first round. Although he faced eventual champion Michael van Gerwen, Menzies left an indelible mark.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, Menzies continued to assert his prowess in the darts arena, securing one Challenge Tour event 2018 and two titles in 2019. Despite challenges in obtaining a tour card at Q-School, Menzies remains a formidable force in the competitive darts scene.

Beyond the fierce competition, he proudly embraces his role as Fallon Sherrock's biggest fan. With his skill, determination, and love for the sport, Cameron Menzies is undoubtedly a noteworthy figure in the world of darts.

Thereby, Fallon Sherrock's pursuit of excellence in the PDC Q School is not just an individual endeavor but a shared journey with Cameron Menzies. Their combined dedication to the sport and mutual support make them a formidable force, leaving fans and enthusiasts eager to witness their future accomplishments on the darts stage.